2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4
778-319-4723
For sale by a dealership - text/call 778.319.4723
All trade-ins accepted! Financing available, 99% approval rate!
"2015 Kia Sportage EX w/Luxury Pkg, Navigation, Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth, Sunroof, Heated/Vented Front Seats.
• Deep Tinted Glass
• Black Wheel Well Trim
• Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
• Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
• Roof Rack Rails Only
• Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
• LED Brakelights
• Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
• Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
• Steel Spare Wheel
• Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
• Wheels: 18"" Alloy
• Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
• Perimeter/Approach Lights
• Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
• Systems Monitor
• Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
• Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
• Heated/Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: power driver seat and lumbar support
• Carpet Floor Trim
• Analog Display
• Leather Seat Trim
• Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
• 3 12V DC Power Outlets
• Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
• Valet Function
• Vinyl Door Trim Insert
• HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
• Driver Seat
• Delayed Accessory Power
• Driver Foot Rest
• Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting
• Cargo Space Lights
• 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
• Front Map Lights
• Engine Immobilizer
• Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
• Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
• Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
• Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
• Full Cloth Headliner
• Air Filtration
• Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
• Outside Temp Gauge
• Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
• FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
• Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
• Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
• 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
• Rear Cupholder
• Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
• 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
• Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
• Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
• Front Cupholder
• Leather Gear Shift Knob
• Power Rear Windows
• Cargo Area Concealed Storage
• Trip Computer
• Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
• HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
• Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox Driver And Passenger Door Bins
• Illuminated Glove Box
• Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
• Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
• 58 L Fuel Tank
• Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
• Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
• Engine: 2.4L GDI I4 DOHC
• Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
• Electronic Transfer Case
• Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
• 54-Amp/Hr 600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
• 3.195 Axle Ratio
• Single Stainless Steel Exhaust
• Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
• GVWR: 2090 kgs (4608 lbs)
• 110 Amp Alternator
• Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
• Permanent Locking Hubs
• Transmission w/Sequential Shift Control
• Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Voice Activation and Internal Memory
• Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/Satellite/UVO Infotainment -inc: rear view camera 6 speakers steering wheel audio controls Bluetooth wireless technology AUX and USB input ports
• 1 LCD Monitor In The Front
• Integrated Roof Antenna
• Bluetooth Wireless Phone Connectivity
• Lip Spoiler
• Fixed Glass 2nd Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
• Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
• Tires: P235/55R18
• Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
• Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
• Chrome Door Handles
• Black Grille w/Chrome Surround
• Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
• Front Fog Lamps
• Clearcoat Paint
• Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
• Front License Plate Bracket
• Splash Guards
