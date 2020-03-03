2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4
778-319-4723
+ taxes & licensing
For sale by a dealership - text/call 778.319.4723
All trade-ins accepted! Financing available, 99% approval rate!
"2015 Kia Sportage SX, Heated Seats and Steering Wheel, Sunroof, Back-Up Camera.
• Integrated Roof Antenna
• Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Voice Activation and Internal Memory
• 1 LCD Monitor In The Front
• Bluetooth Wireless Phone Connectivity
• Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/Satellite/UVO Infotainment -inc: rear view camera 6 speakers steering wheel audio controls Bluetooth wireless technology AUX and USB input ports
• Splash Guards
• Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
• Steel Spare Wheel
• Roof Rack Rails Only
• Front Fog Lamps
• Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
• Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
• Lip Spoiler
• Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
• Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
• Deep Tinted Glass
• Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
• Wheels: 18"" Alloy
• Tires: P235/55R18
• Black Wheel Well Trim
• Perimeter/Approach Lights
• Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
• Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
• Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
• Chrome Door Handles
• Black Grille w/Chrome Surround
• Clearcoat Paint
• Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
• Front License Plate Bracket
• Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
• Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
• HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
• Valet Function
• 3 12V DC Power Outlets
• Driver And Passenger Door Bins
• Cargo Space Lights
• 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
• Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
• Delayed Accessory Power
• Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting
• Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
• Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
• Carpet Floor Trim
• Full Cloth Headliner
• Driver Seat
• Illuminated Glove Box
• Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
• Front Map Lights
• FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
• Engine Immobilizer
• Cargo Area Concealed Storage
• Driver Foot Rest
• HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
• Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
• Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
• Trip Computer
• Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
• Rear Cupholder
• 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
• Analog Display
• Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
• Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
• Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
• Leather Gear Shift Knob
• Front Cupholder
• Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
• Power Rear Windows
• Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
• Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
• Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
• Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
• Vinyl Door Trim Insert
• Anti-Stain Cloth Seat Trim
• Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: power driver seat and lumbar support
• Air Filtration
• 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
• Outside Temp Gauge
• Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
• Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
• Transmission w/Sequential Shift Control
• Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
• Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
• 130 Amp Alternator
• 3.32 Axle Ratio
• Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
• 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
• Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
• Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
• Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
• GVWR: 2130 kgs (4695 lbs)
• Engine: 2.0L T-GDI
• Permanent Locking Hubs
• Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
• 68-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
• Electronic Transfer Case
• 58 L Fuel Tank
• Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
• Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
• Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
• Airbag Occupancy Sensor
"Disclaimer : Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information. All Inventory & pricing is subject to change. D# 40044. List price does not include dealer fees, taxes, and insurance. Please contact dealer for details.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
