Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Kia Sportage

SX

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Kia Sportage

SX

Location

Rubles Cars

2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4

778-319-4723

Contact Seller

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 58,248KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4732245
  • Stock #: UV134079
  • VIN: KNDPCCA66F7794013
Exterior Colour
Sterling Metallic
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

For sale by a dealership - text/call 778.319.4723

All trade-ins accepted! Financing available, 99% approval rate!

"2015 Kia Sportage SX, Heated Seats and Steering Wheel, Sunroof, Back-Up Camera.

 

• Integrated Roof Antenna

 

• Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Voice Activation and Internal Memory

 

• 1 LCD Monitor In The Front

 

• Bluetooth Wireless Phone Connectivity

 

• Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/Satellite/UVO Infotainment -inc: rear view camera 6 speakers steering wheel audio controls Bluetooth wireless technology AUX and USB input ports

 

• Splash Guards

 

• Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip

 

• Steel Spare Wheel

 

• Roof Rack Rails Only

 

• Front Fog Lamps

 

• Liftgate Rear Cargo Access

 

• Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent

 

• Lip Spoiler

 

• Fully Galvanized Steel Panels

 

• Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park

 

• Deep Tinted Glass

 

• Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

 

• Wheels: 18"" Alloy

 

• Tires: P235/55R18

 

• Black Wheel Well Trim

 

• Perimeter/Approach Lights

 

• Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo

 

• Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks

 

• Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster

 

• Chrome Door Handles

 

• Black Grille w/Chrome Surround

 

• Clearcoat Paint

 

• Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

 

• Front License Plate Bracket

 

• Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert

 

• Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim

 

• HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts

 

• Valet Function

 

• 3 12V DC Power Outlets

 

• Driver And Passenger Door Bins

 

• Cargo Space Lights

 

• 2 Seatback Storage Pockets

 

• Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets

 

• Delayed Accessory Power

 

• Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting

 

• Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents

 

• Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

 

• Carpet Floor Trim

 

• Full Cloth Headliner

 

• Driver Seat

 

• Illuminated Glove Box

 

• Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel

 

• Front Map Lights

 

• FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate

 

• Engine Immobilizer

 

• Cargo Area Concealed Storage

 

• Driver Foot Rest

 

• HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter

 

• Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column

 

• Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls

 

• Trip Computer

 

• Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature

 

• Rear Cupholder

 

• 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat

 

• Analog Display

 

• Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down

 

• Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start

 

• Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

 

• Leather Gear Shift Knob

 

• Front Cupholder

 

• Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest

 

• Power Rear Windows

 

• Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer

 

• Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror

 

• Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats

 

• Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning

 

• Vinyl Door Trim Insert

 

• Anti-Stain Cloth Seat Trim

 

• Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: power driver seat and lumbar support

 

• Air Filtration

 

• 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement

 

• Outside Temp Gauge

 

• Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel

 

• Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button

 

• Transmission w/Sequential Shift Control

 

• Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers

 

• Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic

 

• 130 Amp Alternator

 

• 3.32 Axle Ratio

 

• Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

 

• 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control

 

• Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

 

• Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher

 

• Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

 

• GVWR: 2130 kgs (4695 lbs)

 

• Engine: 2.0L T-GDI

 

• Permanent Locking Hubs

 

• Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive

 

• 68-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

 

• Electronic Transfer Case

 

• 58 L Fuel Tank

 

• Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs

 

• Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

 

• Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

 

• Airbag Occupancy Sensor

 

"Disclaimer : Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information. All Inventory & pricing is subject to change. D# 40044. List price does not include dealer fees, taxes, and insurance. Please contact dealer for details.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Rubles Cars

2008 Toyota Yaris
 111,456 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic
Rubles Cars

Rubles Cars

2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

778-319-XXXX

(click to show)

778-319-4723

Send A Message