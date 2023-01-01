Menu
The 2015 Lincoln Navigator Base is a luxurious full-size SUV that seamlessly blends sophistication with powerful performance. This vehicle exudes elegance with its bold and distinctive exterior design, featuring a signature split-wing grille and refined lines. Under the hood, a robust 3.5-liter V6 engine delivers ample power for a smooth and commanding driving experience. Inside the cabin, the Navigator Base indulges occupants with a spacious and well-appointed interior. Premium materials, meticulous craftsmanship, and advanced technology create an atmosphere of opulence. The well-designed dashboard integrates a user-friendly infotainment system, offering navigation, entertainment, and connectivity options. Comfort is a top priority in the Lincoln Navigator Base, with plush leather seating for up to eight passengers and a versatile cargo space that adapts to various needs. Cutting-edge safety features ensure peace of mind on the road, while amenities such as climate control, advanced audio systems, and customizable seating options cater to the needs of discerning drivers and passengers alike. Overall, the 2015 Lincoln Navigator Base represents a perfect blend of style, performance, and comfort, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a premium SUV experience.

2015 Lincoln Navigator

179,873 KM

2015 Lincoln Navigator

2015 Lincoln Navigator

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250-448-2244

179,873KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5LMJJ2JT8FEJ09476

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 179,873 KM

The 2015 Lincoln Navigator Base is a luxurious full-size SUV that seamlessly blends sophistication with powerful performance. This vehicle exudes elegance with its bold and distinctive exterior design, featuring a signature split-wing grille and refined lines. Under the hood, a robust 3.5-liter V6 engine delivers ample power for a smooth and commanding driving experience.

Inside the cabin, the Navigator Base indulges occupants with a spacious and well-appointed interior. Premium materials, meticulous craftsmanship, and advanced technology create an atmosphere of opulence. The well-designed dashboard integrates a user-friendly infotainment system, offering navigation, entertainment, and connectivity options.

Comfort is a top priority in the Lincoln Navigator Base, with plush leather seating for up to eight passengers and a versatile cargo space that adapts to various needs. Cutting-edge safety features ensure peace of mind on the road, while amenities such as climate control, advanced audio systems, and customizable seating options cater to the needs of discerning drivers and passengers alike.

Overall, the 2015 Lincoln Navigator Base represents a perfect blend of style, performance, and comfort, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a premium SUV experience.

Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information. $695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Navigation System

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Okanagan Drives Credit

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250-448-2244

Okanagan Drives Credit

250-448-2244

2015 Lincoln Navigator