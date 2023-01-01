$30,998+ tax & licensing
2015 Lincoln Navigator
Okanagan Drives Credit
1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1
250-448-2244
$30,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 179,873 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2015 Lincoln Navigator Base is a luxurious full-size SUV that seamlessly blends sophistication with powerful performance. This vehicle exudes elegance with its bold and distinctive exterior design, featuring a signature split-wing grille and refined lines. Under the hood, a robust 3.5-liter V6 engine delivers ample power for a smooth and commanding driving experience.
Inside the cabin, the Navigator Base indulges occupants with a spacious and well-appointed interior. Premium materials, meticulous craftsmanship, and advanced technology create an atmosphere of opulence. The well-designed dashboard integrates a user-friendly infotainment system, offering navigation, entertainment, and connectivity options.
Comfort is a top priority in the Lincoln Navigator Base, with plush leather seating for up to eight passengers and a versatile cargo space that adapts to various needs. Cutting-edge safety features ensure peace of mind on the road, while amenities such as climate control, advanced audio systems, and customizable seating options cater to the needs of discerning drivers and passengers alike.
Overall, the 2015 Lincoln Navigator Base represents a perfect blend of style, performance, and comfort, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a premium SUV experience.
Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information. $695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD
