"2015 Mazda CX-9 AWD 4dr GT
• Illuminated Glove Box
• Driver Foot Rest
• Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
• Leather & Suede Trimmed Upholstery
• Front Map Lights
• Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
• Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Vinyl 3rd Row Seat Front Manual Fold Into Floor 2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
• Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
• Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
• Door Mirrors
• Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
• Simulated Suede Door Trim Insert
• Front Cupholder
• Analog Display
• Rear Cupholder
• Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
• Perimeter Alarm
• Leather/Piano Black Steering Wheel
• Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
• FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate Windows and Sunroof/Convertible Roof
• Engine Immobilizer
• HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
• Delayed Accessory Power
• Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
• Cargo Space Lights
• Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
• 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs and Brake Assist
• Engine: 3.7L 24V DOHC V6
• Transmission: 6-Speed Sport Mode Automatic w/OD
• Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
• Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
• Permanent Locking Hubs
• GVWR: 2720 kgs (5997 lbs)
• Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
• 3.464 Axle Ratio
• Transmission w/Oil Cooler
• 110 Amp Alternator
• 76 L Fuel Tank
• Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
• Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
• 55-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
• Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
• Low Tire Pressure Warning
• 277w Regular Amplifier
• Window Grid Antenna
• Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock and Radio Data System
• Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
• Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
• Front License Plate Bracket
• Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
• Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
• Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
• Steel Spare Wheel
• Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
• Lip Spoiler
• Wheels: 20"" Bright Finish Alloy
• Deep Tinted Glass
• Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
• Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
• Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
• Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
• Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
• Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
• Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
• Black Grille w/Chrome Surround
• Tires: P245/50R20 AS -inc: temporary spare tire
• Clearcoat Paint
• Front Fog Lamps
• Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
• Chrome Door Handles
• Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
• HVAC -inc: Console Ducts
• Passenger Seat
• Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch
• 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
• Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
• Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
• Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: high & low function 8-way adjustable power driver's seat 4-way adjustable power front passenger's seat driver's seat power lumbar support driver's seat memory position and height adjustable front and rear seat head restraints
• Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
• Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
• 3 12V DC Power Outlets
• Cargo Area Concealed Storage
• Leather Gear Shift Knob
• Outside Temp Gauge
• Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting
• Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls
• Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
• Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
• Trip Computer
• Full Cloth Headliner
• Carpet Floor Trim
• Driver Seat
• Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter 2 Door Curb/Courtesy Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
• Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
• Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
• Instrument Panel Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
• Black Interior
• 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
• Air Filtration
• Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
