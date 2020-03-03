2015 Mazda MAZDA3

2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4
778-319-4723
+ taxes & licensing
"2015 Mazda 3 Sport GX Manual!
• Front Map Lights
• 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
• Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
• Power Rear Windows
• Reclining Front Bucket Seats
• Glove Box
• Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
• Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting
• Rear Cupholder
• 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
• Rigid Cargo Cover
• Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer and Trip Odometer
• Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
• HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
• Delayed Accessory Power
• 1 12V DC Power Outlet
• Engine Immobilizer
• Driver Foot Rest
• Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
• Day-Night Rearview Mirror
• Cargo Space Lights
• Valet Function
• Digital/Analog Display
• Cloth Door Trim Insert
• Urethane Gear Shift Knob
• Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
• Driver And Passenger Door Bins
• Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
• 1 Seatback Storage Pocket
• Carpet Floor Trim
• Seats w/Cloth Back Material
• Perimeter Alarm
• Cloth Seat Trim
• Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
• Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only
• Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
• 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Fore/Aft Movement
• Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
• 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
• 60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
• Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
• Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
• Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
• Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
• Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
• 100 Amp Alternator
• Front-Wheel Drive
• 50 L Fuel Tank
• Engine: 2.0L SKYACTIV-G DOHC 16-Valve I4
• Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
• Side Impact Beams
• Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
• Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
• Airbag Occupancy Sensor
• Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
• ABS And Driveline Traction Control
• Rear Child Safety Locks
• Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
• Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio System -inc: 4-speaker Bluetooth handsfree phone connectivity auxiliary audio input jacks and 2 USB audio input
• Integrated Roof Antenna
• Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
• Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
• Variable Intermittent Wipers
• Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
• Black Grille w/Chrome Accents
• Front License Plate Bracket
• Lip Spoiler
• Steel Spare Wheel
• Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
• Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
• Wheels: 16"" Steel -inc: full wheel covers
• Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
• Body-Coloured Front Bumper
• Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
• Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
• Auto Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
• Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
• Clearcoat Paint
• Tires: P205/60R16 AS
• Body-Coloured Door Handles
• Light Tinted Glass
• Full Cloth Headliner
• Front Cupholder
• Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
• Front Centre Armrest
