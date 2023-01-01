Menu
2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA

97,860 KM

Details Description Features

2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA

Location

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

97,860KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10121895
  • Stock #: 23-776A
  • VIN: WDCTG4GB6FJ132605

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 23-776A
  • Mileage 97,860 KM

Vehicle Description

Spoil yourself with the luxury of this 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA-250 presented in White. With features including a powered sunroof, back-up camera, bluetooth with steering wheel controls, navigation and more. Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information. $695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD..

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

