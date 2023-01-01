$24,998+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
250-448-2244
2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA
Location
Okanagan Drives Credit
1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1
- Listing ID: 10121895
- Stock #: 23-776A
- VIN: WDCTG4GB6FJ132605
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 97,860 KM
Vehicle Description
Spoil yourself with the luxury of this 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA-250 presented in White. With features including a powered sunroof, back-up camera, bluetooth with steering wheel controls, navigation and more. Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information. $695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD..
