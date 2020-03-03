2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4
"2015 Mitsubishi RVR GT LIMITED, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control
• 1 LCD Monitor In The Front
• Integrated Roof Antenna
• Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
• Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
• Tires: P225/55R18 AS
• Rocker Panel Extensions
• Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
• Steel Spare Wheel
• Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Low Beam Daytime Running Headlamps
• Roof Rack Rails Only
• Lip Spoiler
• Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
• Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
• Wheels: 18"" x 7JJ Aluminum-Alloy
• Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
• Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
• Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
• Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels
• Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
• Front License Plate Bracket
• Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
• Deep Tinted Glass
• Body-Coloured Door Handles
• LED Brakelights
• Clearcoat Paint
• Front Fog Lamps
• Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
• Black Grille w/Chrome Surround
• Rear Cupholder
• Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
• Leather Gear Shift Knob
• Carpet Floor Trim
• Perimeter Alarm
• Day-Night Rearview Mirror
• Delayed Accessory Power
• Automatic Air Conditioning
• 2 12V DC Power Outlets
• Illuminated Glove Box
• Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
• Air Filtration
• Full Cloth Headliner
• Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
• Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
• Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting
• Sliding Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
• Seats w/Cloth Back Material
• Trip Computer
• Power Door Locks
• Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable sliding reclining and height adjustable driver's seat and 4-way adjustable passenger's seat
• Driver Foot Rest
• Digital/Analog Display
• Driver Seat
• Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
• Front Map Lights
• Front Cupholder
• Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
• Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
• Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
• Valet Function
• Cargo Space Lights
• Instrument Panel Bin Driver And Passenger Door Bins
• Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
• FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
• 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
• Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
• Passenger Seat -inc: Fold Flat
• HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
• Outside Temp Gauge
• Premium Fabric Seat Trim
• Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
• Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
• Cargo Area Concealed Storage
• 1 Seatback Storage Pocket
• Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
• Cloth Door Trim Insert
• Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert Chrome Door Panel Insert Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
• Engine Immobilizer
• Electronic Transfer Case
• 60 L Fuel Tank
• Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
• Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
• Transmission: Sportronic Continuously Variable -inc: ECO mode indicator and paddle shifters
• 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
• Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
• 130 Amp Alternator
• Engine: 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V MIVEC
• 530CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
• Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
• Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
• Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
• Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
• Auto Locking Hubs
• GVWR: 1970 kgs (4343 lbs)
• 6.026 Axle Ratio
• Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
• Back-Up Camera
• Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
• Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
• Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
• Airbag Occupancy Sensor
