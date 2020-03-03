2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4
778-319-4723
+ taxes & licensing
For sale by a dealership - text/call 778.319.4723
All trade-ins accepted! Financing available, 99% approval rate!
"2015 Nissan JUKE 5dr Wgn CVT SV AWD
â€¢ Streaming Audio
â€¢ Integrated Roof Antenna
â€¢ 1 LCD Monitor In The Front
â€¢ Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System
â€¢ Body-Colored Door Handles
â€¢ Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
â€¢ Black Grille w/Chrome Accents
â€¢ Auto Off Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps
â€¢ Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
â€¢ Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
â€¢ Variable Intermittent Wipers
â€¢ Body-Colored Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
â€¢ Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
â€¢ Steel Spare Wheel
â€¢ Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
â€¢ Deep Tinted Glass
â€¢ Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
â€¢ Tires: P215/55R17 AS
â€¢ Clearcoat Paint
â€¢ Front License Plate Bracket
â€¢ Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
â€¢ Black Fender Flares
â€¢ LED Brakelights
â€¢ Body-Colored Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
â€¢ Wheels: 17"" Aluminum Alloy
â€¢ Body-Colored Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
â€¢ Urethane Gear Shift Knob
â€¢ Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
â€¢ Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting
â€¢ Driver Foot Rest
â€¢ Air Filtration
â€¢ Driver And Passenger Door Bins
â€¢ Smart Device Integration
â€¢ Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
â€¢ Full Cloth Headliner
â€¢ Cloth Door Trim Insert
â€¢ Carpet Floor Trim
â€¢ Cargo Space Lights
â€¢ Outside Temp Gauge
â€¢ Premium Cloth Seat Trim
â€¢ Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert Body-Colored Door Panel Insert Body-Colored/Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
â€¢ Analog Display
â€¢ 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
â€¢ Delayed Accessory Power
â€¢ Front Map Lights
â€¢ Leather Steering Wheel
â€¢ Manual Tilt Steering Column
â€¢ HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
â€¢ Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver seat 4-way adjustable front passenger seat and height adjustable front head restraints
â€¢ Front Cupholder
â€¢ Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
â€¢ Power Rear Windows
â€¢ Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors
â€¢ Full Carpet Floor Covering
â€¢ Glove Box
â€¢ Day-Night Rearview Mirror
â€¢ Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
â€¢ 1 Seatback Storage Pocket
â€¢ Full Floor Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
â€¢ Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
â€¢ Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
â€¢ Perimeter Alarm
â€¢ Seats w/Cloth Back Material
â€¢ Valet Function
â€¢ NissanConnect Selective Service Internet Access
â€¢ Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
â€¢ Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
â€¢ Trip Computer
â€¢ 1 12V DC Power Outlet
â€¢ Passenger Seat
â€¢ Rear Cupholder
â€¢ Engine Immobilizer
â€¢ Driver Seat
â€¢ Automatic Air Conditioning
â€¢ Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
â€¢ 11.8 Gal. Fuel Tank
â€¢ Transmission: Xtronic CVT -inc: manual mode
â€¢ 62-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
â€¢ Permanent Locking Hubs
â€¢ Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
â€¢ Single Stainless Steel Exhaust
â€¢ 110 Amp Alternator
â€¢ 915# Maximum Payload
â€¢ 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs and Brake Assist
â€¢ GVWR: 4167 lbs
â€¢ Axle Ratio: 5.798
â€¢ Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
â€¢ Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
