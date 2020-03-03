2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4
"2015 Nissan Rogue S
• Radio w/Seek-Scan MP3 Player Clock and Steering Wheel Controls
• Integrated Roof Antenna
• Radio: AM/FM/CD Audio System w/4 Speakers -inc: auxiliary audio input jack streaming audio via Bluetooth hands-free phone system satellite radio USB connection port for iPod interface and other compatible devices
• 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
• Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
• Variable Intermittent Wipers
• Wheels: 17"" x 7.0"" Steel w/Full Covers
• Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
• Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
• Tires: P225/65R17 AS
• Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
• Light Tinted Glass
• Chrome Side Windows Trim
• Chrome Door Handles
• Roof Rack Rails Only
• Body-Coloured Front Bumper
• Steel Spare Wheel
• Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
• Lip Spoiler
• Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
• Front License Plate Bracket
• Black Grille w/Chrome Surround
• Clearcoat Paint
• Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
• Splash Guards
• Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
• Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
• Seats w/Cloth Back Material
• Passenger Seat
• Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
• Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
• Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
• Cargo Area Concealed Storage
• Cargo Space Lights
• Glove Box
• Systems Monitor
• Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
• Trip Computer
• Driver Seat
• Analog Display
• Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
• Outside Temp Gauge
• HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
• Delayed Accessory Power
• Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
• Air Filtration
• Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
• Urethane Gear Shift Knob
• 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
• 3 12V DC Power Outlets
• Front Map Lights
• Driver Foot Rest
• Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver seat and 4-way adjustable front passenger seat
• Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
• Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting
• Full Cloth Headliner
• Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
• Engine Immobilizer
• Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
• Full Carpet Floor Covering
• Manual Air Conditioning
• Perimeter Alarm
• Smart Device Integration
• Front Cupholder
• Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
• Carpet Floor Trim
• Cloth Seat Trim
• Day-Night Rearview Mirror
• Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
• Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
• Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
• Rear Cupholder
• Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
• 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
• Permanent Locking Hubs
• Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
• Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
• Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
• 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
• Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
• Single Stainless Steel Exhaust
• Transmission: Xtronic CVTw/Sport Mode Switch
• Engine: 2.5L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder
• 55 L Fuel Tank
• Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
• 110 Amp Alternator
• 5.694 Axle Ratio
• Battery w/Run Down Protection
• Block Heater
• GVWR: 2122 kgs (4678lbs)
• Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
• ABS And Driveline Traction Control
• Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
• Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
• Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
• Side Impact Beams
• RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
• Curtain 1st 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
• Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
• Rear Child Safety Locks
