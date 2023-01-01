2015 RAM 1500

$26,998 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 9 1 , 4 2 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10113165

10113165 Stock #: P23-786A

P23-786A VIN: 1C6RR7HT7FS549591

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Mileage 191,428 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features 4x4 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.