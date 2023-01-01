Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 RAM 1500

191,428 KM

Details Description Features

$26,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$26,998

+ taxes & licensing

Okanagan Drives Credit

250-448-2244

Contact Seller
2015 RAM 1500

2015 RAM 1500

SPORT

Watch This Vehicle

2015 RAM 1500

SPORT

Location

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250-448-2244

  1. 10113165
  2. 10113165
  3. 10113165
  4. 10113165
  5. 10113165
  6. 10113165
  7. 10113165
  8. 10113165
  9. 10113165
  10. 10113165
  11. 10113165
  12. 10113165
  13. 10113165
  14. 10113165
  15. 10113165
  16. 10113165
Contact Seller

$26,998

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
191,428KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10113165
  • Stock #: P23-786A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7HT7FS549591

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 191,428 KM

Vehicle Description

More information to come..

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Okanagan Drives Credit

2015 RAM 1500 SPORT
 191,428 KM
$26,998 + tax & lic
2020 Ford Explorer XLT
 51,383 KM
$41,998 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Rogue SL...
 216,273 KM
$16,998 + tax & lic

Email Okanagan Drives Credit

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Okanagan Drives Credit

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

Call Dealer

250-448-XXXX

(click to show)

250-448-2244

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory