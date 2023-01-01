$26,998+ tax & licensing
$26,998
+ taxes & licensing
250-448-2244
2015 RAM 1500
SPORT
1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1
191,428KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10113165
- Stock #: P23-786A
- VIN: 1C6RR7HT7FS549591
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 191,428 KM
Vehicle Description
More information to come..
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
