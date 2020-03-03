2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4
"2015 Ram 1500 Outdoorsman 4x4 crew cab , HEMi
• Fixed Antenna
• Radio w/Clock and Radio Data System
• Radio: Uconnect 5.0"" Touch/Hands-Free
• 6 Speakers
• Remote USB Port - Charge Only
• Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth
• Fog Lamps
• Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
• Power Rear Window
• Step Bumper
• Black Exterior Mirrors
• Clearcoat Paint
• Tires: LT265/70R17E OWL On/Off Road
• Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
• Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
• Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element
• Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
• Chrome Door Handles
• Centre Hub
• Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
• Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
• Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
• Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
• Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
• Goodyear Brand Tires
• Deep Tinted Glass
• Front License Plate Bracket
• Variable Intermittent Wipers
• Wheels: 17"" x 7"" Aluminum
• Steel Spare Wheel
• Regular Box Style
• Redundant Digital Speedometer
• Systems Monitor
• Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting
• Trip Computer
• Rear Cupholder
• GPS Antenna Input
• Instrument Panel Bin Dashboard Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
• Manual Air Conditioning
• Front Map Lights
• Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Chrome And Metal-Look Interior Accents
• Pickup Cargo Box Lights
• Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
• Front Armrest w/3 Cup Holders
• Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
• Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
• FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
• Compass
• Day-Night Rearview Mirror
• Glove Box
• Full Carpet Floor Covering
• Rear Centre Armrest
• Analog Display
• 40/20/40 Split Bench Front Seat
• Outside Temp Gauge
• Cloth 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat
• Front & Rear Rubber Floor Mats
• Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
• Power Rear Windows
• Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
• Delayed Accessory Power
• Vinyl Door Trim Insert
• Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
• Valet Function
• Storage Tray
• HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
• Cargo Area Concealed Storage
• Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
• Passenger Visor Vanity Mirror
• 2 12V DC Power Outlets
• Urethane Gear Shift Knob
• Manual Tilt Steering Column
• Electronically Controlled Throttle
• Full Cloth Headliner
• Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
• Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Voltmeter Oil Pressure Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Oil Temperature Transmission Fluid Temp Engine Hour Meter Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
• Electronic Transfer Case
• 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
• Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
• 160 Amp Alternator
• Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT
• HD Front Shock Absorbers
• Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
• Single Stainless Steel Exhaust
• Auto Locking Hubs
• Towing w/Harness and Trailer Sway Control
• Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK)
• 3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
• Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls and Oil Cooler
• 1480# Maximum Payload
• 121-Litre (26.6-Gallon) Fuel Tank
• Block Heater
• Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
• Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
• Class IV Receiver Hitch
• 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
• GVWR: 3084 kgs (6800 lbs)
• Electric Power-Assist Steering
• Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
• Engine Oil Cooler
