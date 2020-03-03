2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4
778-319-4723
+ taxes & licensing
For sale by a dealership - text/call 778.319.4723
All trade-ins accepted! Financing available, 99% approval rate!
"2015 Ram 1500 ST No accident
• Rear Folding Seat
• Delayed Accessory Power
• Instrument Panel Bin Dashboard Storage Driver And Passenger Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
• Manual Tilt Steering Column
• Pickup Cargo Box Lights
• Systems Monitor
• Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
• 4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
• Engine Immobilizer
• HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
• 2 12V DC Power Outlets
• Full Cloth Headliner
• Analog Display
• Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
• Day-Night Rearview Mirror
• Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
• Front Armrest w/Cupholders
• Power Rear Windows
• Heavy Duty Vinyl 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat
• 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat
• Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Voltmeter Oil Pressure Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Oil Temperature Transmission Fluid Temp Engine Hour Meter and Trip Odometer
• Urethane Gear Shift Knob
• Full Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering
• Power Door Locks
• Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
• Towing w/Harness and Trailer Sway Control
• 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
• Electric Power-Assist Steering
• 3.55 Rear Axle Ratio
• Electronic Transfer Case
• 1600# Maximum Payload
• HD Shock Absorbers
• 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
• Auto Locking Hubs
• Single Stainless Steel Exhaust
• Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
• Block Heater
• Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
• Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
• 98.4 L Fuel Tank
• GVWR: 3084 kgs (6800 lbs)
• Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Sequential Shift Control and HD Oil Cooler
• Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
• 180 Amp Alternator
• Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
• Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
• Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
• Side Impact Beams
• Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
• Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
• Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
• Airbag Occupancy Sensor
• ABS And Driveline Traction Control
• Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
• Rear Child Safety Locks
• Fixed Antenna
• Radio: Uconnect 3.0 AM/FM
• 6 Speakers
• Radio w/Clock
• Clearcoat Paint
• Black Exterior Mirrors
• Black Door Handles
• Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
• Goodyear Brand Tires
• Deep Tinted Glass
• Regular Box Style
• Black Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
• Tip Start
• Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
• Wheels: 17"" x 7"" Lightweight Steel
• Fixed Rear Window
• Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
• Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
• Front License Plate Bracket
• Manual Tailgate/Rear Door Lock
• Tires: P265/70R17 BSW AS
• Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
• Steel Spare Wheel
• Variable Intermittent Wipers
• Black Grille
• Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
• Black Rear Step Bumper
• Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
• Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element
• Glove Box
• Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting
• Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Chrome And Metal-Look Interior Accents
• 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
• Manual Air Conditioning
"Disclaimer : Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information. All Inventory & pricing is subject to change. D# 40044. List price does not include dealer fees, taxes, and insurance. Please contact dealer for details.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4