The 2015 Ram 2500 SLT is a rugged and dependable heavy-duty truck designed to tackle tough jobs with ease. With its muscular exterior featuring bold styling cues and chrome accents, this truck commands attention on the road and exudes confidence. Powered by a robust engine lineup, including a potent V8 option, the Ram 2500 SLT delivers impressive towing and hauling capabilities, making it suitable for both work and recreational activities. The interior offers spacious seating for up to six passengers, with comfortable cloth upholstery and modern amenities for a pleasant ride. With its advanced technology features and available safety enhancements, the 2015 Ram 2500 SLT provides a reliable and capable driving experience thats perfect for those who demand power and performance from their truck.

195,125 KM

Details Description Features

SLT

SLT

Location

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250-448-2244

195,125KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C6UR5JL2FG502419

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 195,125 KM

Vehicle Description

*CALL FOR PRICE*

The 2015 Ram 2500 SLT is a rugged and dependable heavy-duty truck designed to tackle tough jobs with ease. With its muscular exterior featuring bold styling cues and chrome accents, this truck commands attention on the road and exudes confidence. Powered by a robust engine lineup, including a potent V8 option, the Ram 2500 SLT delivers impressive towing and hauling capabilities, making it suitable for both work and recreational activities. The interior offers spacious seating for up to six passengers, with comfortable cloth upholstery and modern amenities for a pleasant ride. With its advanced technology features and available safety enhancements, the 2015 Ram 2500 SLT provides a reliable and capable driving experience that's perfect for those who demand power and performance from their truck. Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information. $695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250-448-XXXX

250-448-2244

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
