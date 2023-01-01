2015 RAM 3500

$50,998 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 0 , 9 3 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10332003

10332003 Stock #: 23-829A

23-829A VIN: 3C63R3EL5FG707016

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # 23-829A

Mileage 110,938 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning Mechanical Power Steering Interior Tachometer Compass Additional Features 4x4 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.