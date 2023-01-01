Menu
2015 RAM 3500

110,938 KM

Details Description Features

$50,998

+ tax & licensing
$50,998

+ taxes & licensing

Okanagan Drives Credit

250-448-2244

2015 RAM 3500

2015 RAM 3500

Laramie

2015 RAM 3500

Laramie

Location

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250-448-2244

$50,998

+ taxes & licensing

110,938KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 10332003
  Stock #: 23-829A
  VIN: 3C63R3EL5FG707016

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Diesel
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Stock # 23-829A
  Mileage 110,938 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2015 Ram 3500 Laramie is a powerful and versatile truck that combines rugged capability with refined features. This specific model comes in a sleek black exterior that exudes a sense of authority and style. Its automatic transmission makes driving effortless, and the 4x4 drivetrain ensures exceptional traction and performance in various terrains. As a Laramie trim, it boasts a luxurious interior with premium materials and advanced technology, offering a comfortable and connected driving experience. Whether you're navigating urban streets or tackling off-road adventures, the 2015 Ram 3500 Laramie Automatic 4x4 stands out as a reliable and sophisticated choice.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Okanagan Drives Credit

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

