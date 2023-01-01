$50,998+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
250-448-2244
2015 RAM 3500
Laramie
Location
Okanagan Drives Credit
1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1
250-448-2244
$50,998
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10332003
- Stock #: 23-829A
- VIN: 3C63R3EL5FG707016
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 23-829A
- Mileage 110,938 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2015 Ram 3500 Laramie is a powerful and versatile truck that combines rugged capability with refined features. This specific model comes in a sleek black exterior that exudes a sense of authority and style. Its automatic transmission makes driving effortless, and the 4x4 drivetrain ensures exceptional traction and performance in various terrains. As a Laramie trim, it boasts a luxurious interior with premium materials and advanced technology, offering a comfortable and connected driving experience. Whether you're navigating urban streets or tackling off-road adventures, the 2015 Ram 3500 Laramie Automatic 4x4 stands out as a reliable and sophisticated choice.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Mechanical
Interior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.