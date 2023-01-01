Menu
2015 RAM 3500

173,699 KM

Details Description Features

$45,998

+ tax & licensing
$45,998

+ taxes & licensing

Okanagan Drives Credit

250-448-2244

2015 RAM 3500

2015 RAM 3500

Longhorn

2015 RAM 3500

Longhorn

Location

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250-448-2244

$45,998

+ taxes & licensing

173,699KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 10346343
  Stock #: 24-049A
  VIN: 3C63RRKL0FG595443

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 24-049A
  • Mileage 173,699 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2015 Ram 3500 Longhorn is a striking and powerful pickup truck that exudes both ruggedness and luxury. Painted in a pristine white hue, its exterior boasts a commanding presence on the road. The Longhorn trim level signifies a premium offering, featuring a blend of opulence and functionality.

Equipped with a robust 6.7-liter Cummins turbo diesel engine, this Ram 3500 delivers impressive towing capabilities and exceptional torque, making it a formidable choice for hauling heavy loads. Its sturdy chassis and advanced suspension system ensure a smooth and controlled ride, even when traversing challenging terrains.

The Longhorn's interior is a sanctuary of comfort and sophistication. Premium leather upholstery, intricate stitching, and carefully crafted wood accents adorn the cabin, creating an ambiance reminiscent of a high-end western ranch. Technological amenities abound, including a user-friendly infotainment system, advanced navigation, and an array of driver-assistance features that prioritize safety and convenience.

With its combination of refined elegance and robust performance, the 2015 Ram 3500 Longhorn in white offers a distinctive blend of style and substance for those seeking a capable and luxurious heavy-duty pickup truck.

Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information. $695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD..

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

