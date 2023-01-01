$45,998+ tax & licensing
2015 RAM 3500
Longhorn
- Listing ID: 10346343
- Stock #: 24-049A
- VIN: 3C63RRKL0FG595443
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 173,699 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2015 Ram 3500 Longhorn is a striking and powerful pickup truck that exudes both ruggedness and luxury. Painted in a pristine white hue, its exterior boasts a commanding presence on the road. The Longhorn trim level signifies a premium offering, featuring a blend of opulence and functionality.
Equipped with a robust 6.7-liter Cummins turbo diesel engine, this Ram 3500 delivers impressive towing capabilities and exceptional torque, making it a formidable choice for hauling heavy loads. Its sturdy chassis and advanced suspension system ensure a smooth and controlled ride, even when traversing challenging terrains.
The Longhorn's interior is a sanctuary of comfort and sophistication. Premium leather upholstery, intricate stitching, and carefully crafted wood accents adorn the cabin, creating an ambiance reminiscent of a high-end western ranch. Technological amenities abound, including a user-friendly infotainment system, advanced navigation, and an array of driver-assistance features that prioritize safety and convenience.
With its combination of refined elegance and robust performance, the 2015 Ram 3500 Longhorn in white offers a distinctive blend of style and substance for those seeking a capable and luxurious heavy-duty pickup truck.
Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information. $695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD..
