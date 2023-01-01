Menu
Account
Sign In
MORE INFORMATION TO COME.

2015 Toyota RAV4

193,857 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Toyota RAV4

LIMITED

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Toyota RAV4

LIMITED

Location

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250-448-2244

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
193,857KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3DFREV3FW260373

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 23-528A
  • Mileage 193,857 KM

Vehicle Description

MORE INFORMATION TO COME.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Okanagan Drives Credit

Used 2021 GMC Terrain SLE for sale in Kelowna, BC
2021 GMC Terrain SLE 59,239 KM $33,998 + tax & lic
Used 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 for sale in Kelowna, BC
2020 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 93,129 KM $54,998 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Toyota RAV4 LIMITED for sale in Kelowna, BC
2015 Toyota RAV4 LIMITED 193,857 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Okanagan Drives Credit

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Okanagan Drives Credit

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

Call Dealer

250-448-XXXX

(click to show)

250-448-2244

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Okanagan Drives Credit

250-448-2244

Contact Seller
2015 Toyota RAV4