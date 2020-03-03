2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4
778-319-4723
For sale by a dealership - text/call 778.319.4723
All trade-ins accepted! Financing available, 99% approval rate!
"2016 BMW Z4 2dr Roadster 35is
• Delayed Accessory Power
• 2-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Extension
• Interior Concealed Storage Driver And Passenger Door Bins
• 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
• 2-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Extension
• Power Rear Windows
• Tracker System
• Kansas Leather Upholstery
• Front Cupholder
• 1 12V DC Power Outlet
• Power Door Locks
• Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Tachometer Oil Temperature Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
• Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors
• Systems Monitor
• Front Map Lights
• Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting
• Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
• Interior Lock Disable
• Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
• Trip Computer
• Rear-Wheel Drive
• Transmission: 7-Speed Double Clutch
• Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
• 2.56 Axle Ratio
• Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
• 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
• Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
• Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
• 55 L Fuel Tank
• Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
• 70-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
• Regenerative 170 Amp Alternator
• Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
• USB Integration w/Bluetooth
• Radio w/Seek-Scan In-Dash Mounted Single CD MP3 Player Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Aux Audio Input Jack Steering Wheel Controls DVD-Audio and 12 Gb Internal Memory
• Voice Recognition
• HiFi Sound System Professional
• Digital Signal Processor
• Graphic Equalizer
• Streaming Audio
• 1 LCD Monitor In The Front
• Radio: Anti-Theft AM/FM Audio System w/RDS
• Audio Theft Deterrent
• Fixed Diversity Antenna
• Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
• Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
• Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
• Metal-Look Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding
• Coloured Grille w/Chrome Surround
• Light Tinted Glass
• Black Side Windows Trim
• Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
• Trunk Rear Cargo Access
• Wheels: 18"" x 8"" Fr & 18"" x 8.5"" Rr Star Spoke -inc: Alloy style 295
• Power Convertible Retractable Hard Top w/Lining Glass Rear Window Fixed Roll-Over Protection and Manual Wind Blocker
• Clearcoat Paint
• Tires: P225/40R18 Fr & P255/35R18 Rr
• Body-Coloured Front Bumper
• Body-Coloured Door Handles
• Front License Plate Bracket
• Front Fog Lamps
• LED Brakelights
• Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
• Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
• Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
• Valet Function
• Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
• HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
• Outside Temp Gauge
• Electric Seats w/Driver Memory
• Front Centre Armrest
• Lumbar Support
• Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert Aluminum Door Panel Insert Aluminum Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
• HVAC -inc: Residual Heat Recirculation
• Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
• Leatherette Door Trim Insert
• MyInfo Selective Service Internet Access
• Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
• Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
• Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob
• Full Cloth Headliner
• Engine Immobilizer
• Fixed Front Head Restraints
• Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
• Analog Display
• Cargo Space Lights
• Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch
• Air Filtration
• Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front Floor Mats
• Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter 2 Door Curb/Courtesy and Illuminated Entry
• Cargo Area Concealed Storage
• Sport Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
• FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate Windows and Sunroof/Convertible Roof
• Illuminated Locking Glove Box
• Heated Front Seats
• Perimeter Alarm
• On-Board Navigation
• Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
• Driver Foot Rest
• Sport Seats
