2016 Chevrolet Malibu

LT

2016 Chevrolet Malibu

LT

Location

Rubles Cars

2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4

778-319-4723

Contact Seller

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 1KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4812654
  • Stock #: UV784710
  • VIN: 1G11C5SA4GF104778
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

For sale by a dealership - text/call 778.319.4723

All trade-ins accepted! Financing available, 99% approval rate!

"2016 Chevrolet Malibu Limited LT 4dr Sedan

 

- 1-touch down

 

- 4 wheel disc brakes

 

- ABS brakes

 

- Air conditioning

 

- Alloy wheels

 

- Brake assist

 

- CD player

 

- Compass

 

- Delay-off headlights

 

- Driver door bin

 

- Driver vanity mirror

 

- Dual front impact airbags

 

- Dual front side impact airbags

 

- Electronic stability

 

- Emergency communication system

 

- Four wheel independent suspension

 

- Front anti-roll bar

 

- Front beverage holders

 

- Front centre armrest

 

- Front reading lights

 

- Fully automatic headlights

 

- Heated door mirrors

 

- Ignition disable

 

- Illuminated entry

 

- Knee airbag

 

- Low tire pressure warning

 

- Manual-shift auto

 

- MP3 decoder

 

- Occupant sensing airbag

 

- Outside temperature display

 

- Overhead airbag

 

- Overhead console

 

- Panic alarm

 

- Passenger door bin

 

- Passenger vanity mirror

 

- Perimeter/approach lights

 

- Power door mirrors

 

- Power driver seat

 

- Power passenger seat

 

- Power steering

 

- Power windows

 

- Radio data system

 

- Rear anti-roll bar

 

- Rear beverage holders

 

- Rear door bins

 

- Rear reading lights

 

- Rear seat centre armrest

 

- Rear side impact airbag

 

- Rear window defroster

 

- Remote keyless entry

 

- Security system

 

- Speed control

 

- Speed-sensing steering

 

- Split folding rear seat

 

- Steering wheel mounted audio controls

 

- Tachometer

 

- Telescoping steering wheel

 

- Tilt steering wheel

 

- Traction control

 

- Trip computer

 

- Turn signal indicator mirrors

 

- Variable valve control

 

- Variably intermittent wipers

 

- Voltmeter

 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Powertrain
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • WiFi Hotspot

Rubles Cars

Rubles Cars

2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4

