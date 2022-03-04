Menu
2016 Ford Cabin Chassis

22,900 KM

Details

$134,900

+ tax & licensing
30x3

30x3

Location

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

22,900KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 8551565
  • VIN: 1f65f5dy4g0a02204

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Class A Motorhome
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 10-cylinder
  • Mileage 22,900 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Georgetown 30x3 -  3 Series Motorhome with 22839km. For sale at Bannister Kelowna 250-860-7700. 

This unit has 2 pop-outs, one in the living room kitchen area and the other in the bedroom. It features an outdoor kitchen with a sink and fridge and it also comes with a BBQ. Outdoor tv and speakers, back-up camera, tv, microwave, stove, fridge, awning and much more. 

For more details contact us at 250-860-7700, viewable at 2727 HWY 97 N, Kelowna, BC.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Dual Rear Wheels
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steel Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

