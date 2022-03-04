$134,900+ tax & licensing
250.448.2244
2016 Ford Cabin Chassis
30x3
Location
Okanagan Drives Credit
1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
- Listing ID: 8551565
- VIN: 1f65f5dy4g0a02204
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Beige
- Body Style Class A Motorhome
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 10-cylinder
- Mileage 22,900 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Georgetown 30x3 - 3 Series Motorhome with 22839km. For sale at Bannister Kelowna 250-860-7700.
This unit has 2 pop-outs, one in the living room kitchen area and the other in the bedroom. It features an outdoor kitchen with a sink and fridge and it also comes with a BBQ. Outdoor tv and speakers, back-up camera, tv, microwave, stove, fridge, awning and much more.
For more details contact us at 250-860-7700, viewable at 2727 HWY 97 N, Kelowna, BC.
Vehicle Features
