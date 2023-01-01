Menu
2016 Ford Edge

79,466 KM

Details Description Features

$25,998

+ tax & licensing
$25,998

+ taxes & licensing

Okanagan Drives Credit

250-448-2244

2016 Ford Edge

2016 Ford Edge

SEL

2016 Ford Edge

SEL

Location

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250-448-2244

$25,998

+ taxes & licensing

79,466KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10635609
  • Stock #: 23-847B
  • VIN: 2FMPK4J81GBB79559

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 23-847B
  • Mileage 79,466 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2016 Ford Edge is a stylish and versatile midsize SUV that strikes a perfect balance between comfort and capability. With its sleek and contemporary design, it offers a spacious and well-appointed interior with room for five passengers and plenty of cargo space. The Edge comes with a range of engine options, providing ample power for various driving needs, along with impressive fuel efficiency. It's packed with modern technology features, including Ford's SYNC infotainment system, which keeps you connected and entertained on the road. With a smooth ride, responsive handling, and optional all-wheel drive, the 2016 Ford Edge delivers a confident and enjoyable driving experience, making it a great choice for those seeking a well-rounded SUV.
Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information. $695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
