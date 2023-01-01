$30,998+ tax & licensing
$30,998
+ taxes & licensing
2016 Ford F-150
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Initial (MSRP):
Adjustments
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
Other Non-adjusting Modifiers
Featured Vehicle Surcharge+ $30,998
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
Used
- Listing ID: 10027206
- Stock #: O23-694
- VIN: 1FTEW1E89GKE52519
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
