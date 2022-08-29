$22,998+ tax & licensing
$22,998
+ taxes & licensing
Okanagan Drives Credit
250.448.2244
2016 Honda Civic
2016 Honda Civic
4dr Cvt Lx
Location
Okanagan Drives Credit
1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1
250.448.2244
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$22,998
+ taxes & licensing
116,264KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9209893
- Stock #: O22-810
- VIN: 2HGFC2F55GH019358
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 116,264 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
