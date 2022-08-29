Menu
2016 Honda Civic

116,264 KM

Details Features

$22,998

+ tax & licensing
Okanagan Drives Credit

250.448.2244

4dr Cvt Lx

4dr Cvt Lx

Location

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$22,998

+ taxes & licensing

116,264KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9209893
  • Stock #: O22-810
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F55GH019358

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 116,264 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

