2016 Hyundai Genesis Coupe

0 KM

GT

$20,999

+ tax & licensing
$20,999

+ taxes & licensing

Okanagan Drives Credit

250.448.2244

2016 Hyundai Genesis Coupe

2016 Hyundai Genesis Coupe

GT

2016 Hyundai Genesis Coupe

GT

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250.448.2244

Sale

$20,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8104879
  Stock #: O21-1007A
  VIN: KMHHU6KJ6GU135241

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # O21-1007A
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

 This beautful 2016 Genesis was just traded in for a Mustang! This Genesis is the perfect combination of power and luxury. This vehicle has no accident history and has passed our 165-point mechanical fitness assesment.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Okanagan Drives Credit

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

