2016 Hyundai Genesis Coupe

+ taxes & licensing
250.448.2244
1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1
250.448.2244
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
This beautful 2016 Genesis was just traded in for a Mustang! This Genesis is the perfect combination of power and luxury. This vehicle has no accident history and has passed our 165-point mechanical fitness assesment.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1