$24,998+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
250-448-2244
2016 Hyundai Tucson
Premium
Location
Okanagan Drives Credit
1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1
250-448-2244
$24,998
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10195566
- Stock #: P23-828
- VIN: KM8J3CA23GU094340
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 78,747 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2016 Hyundai Tucson is a compact SUV that offers a combination of style, versatility, and performance. With its sleek design, advanced features, and capable all-wheel drive system. With features including heated front seats, heated steering wheel, rear window defogger, dual climate control, back up camera, bluetooth with steering wheel controls and more. Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information. $695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD..
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.