2016 Hyundai Tucson

78,747 KM

$24,998

+ tax & licensing
$24,998

+ taxes & licensing

Okanagan Drives Credit

250-448-2244

Premium

Location

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250-448-2244

$24,998

+ taxes & licensing

78,747KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 10195566
  Stock #: P23-828
  VIN: KM8J3CA23GU094340

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Mileage 78,747 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2016 Hyundai Tucson is a compact SUV that offers a combination of style, versatility, and performance. With its sleek design, advanced features, and capable all-wheel drive system. With features including heated front seats, heated steering wheel, rear window defogger, dual climate control, back up camera, bluetooth with steering wheel controls and more. Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information. $695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD..

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250-448-2244

