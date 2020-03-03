2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4
778-319-4723
+ taxes & licensing
For sale by a dealership - text/call 778.319.4723
All trade-ins accepted! Financing available, 99% approval rate!
"2016 Hyundai Tucson AWD 4dr 2.0L Premium
• Integrated Roof Antenna
• Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System
• 1 LCD Monitor In The Front
• Steel Spare Wheel
• Front Fog Lamps
• Wheels: 17"" x 7.0"" Alloy
• Body-Coloured Front Bumper
• Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
• Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
• Deep Tinted Glass
• Body-Coloured Grille w/Chrome Accents
• Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
• Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
• Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
• Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
• Tires: P225/60R17 All-Season
• Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
• Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
• Lip Spoiler
• Roof Rack Rails Only
• Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
• Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
• Clearcoat Paint
• Body-Coloured Door Handles
• Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
• Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
• Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
• Delayed Accessory Power
• Rear Cupholder
• Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting
• Full Cloth Headliner
• Engine Immobilizer
• Perimeter Alarm
• Manual Air Conditioning
• Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
• Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
• Cargo Area Concealed Storage
• Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
• HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
• Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
• Front Map Lights
• Illuminated Front Cupholder
• Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
• Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
• 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
• Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
• Cloth Seat Trim
• 3-Stage Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's seat w/height adjustment adjustable head restraints and seatback pockets
• Leather/Piano Black Gear Shift Knob
• Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
• Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter 2 Door Curb/Courtesy Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
• Outside Temp Gauge
• Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
• Illuminated Glove Box
• Cargo Space Lights
• Analog Display
• 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
• Air Filtration
• Driver Foot Rest
• Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
• Trip Computer
• Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
• Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
• Day-Night Rearview Mirror
• Driver Seat
• Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
• Carpet Floor Trim
• 3 12V DC Power Outlets
• Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
• Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
• 3.510 Axle Ratio
• Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
• Permanent Locking Hubs
• Engine: 2.0L GDI I4 16V DOHC
• 68-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
• 150 Amp Alternator
• 66 L Fuel Tank
• Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
• GVWR: 2150 kgs (4740 lbs)
• Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
• Electronic Transfer Case
• Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
• Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/OD
• 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
• Single Stainless Steel Exhaust
• Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
• Airbag Occupancy Sensor
• Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
• ABS And Driveline Traction Control
• Blind Spot Sensor
• Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
• Rear Collision Warning
• Back-Up Camera
• Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
• Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
• Side Impact Beams
• Rear Child Safety Locks
"Disclaimer : Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information. All Inventory & pricing is subject to change. D# 40044. List price does not include dealer fees, taxes, and insurance. Please contact dealer for details.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4