2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4
778-319-4723
+ taxes & licensing
For sale by a dealership - text/call 778.319.4723
All trade-ins accepted! Financing available, 99% approval rate!
"2016 Hyundai Veloster Tech Bluetooth,Power options, Heated seats, backup camera.
- Dimension Speakers
- Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock and Voice Activation
- Window Grid Antenna
- Streaming Audio
- Digital Signal Processor
- Clearcoat Paint
- Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
- Variable Intermittent Wipers
- Tires: P225/40R18 AS -inc: temporary spare tire
- LED Brakelights
- Grille w/Chrome Bar
- Body-Coloured Front Bumper
- Light Tinted Glass
- Black Side Windows Trim
- Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
- Steel Spare Wheel
- Body-Coloured Door Handles
- Express Open Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
- Wheels: 18"" x 7.5J Aluminum Alloy -inc: painted inserts
- Front Fog Lamps
- Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
- Lip Spoiler
- Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
- Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
- Front License Plate Bracket
- Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
- Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
- Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
- Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
- Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage Rear Console w/Storage 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
- Air Filtration
- Power Rear Windows
- Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver seat w/adjustable head restraints driver's seat power lumbar support 4-way adjustable front passenger seat w/adjustable head restraint driver's seat height adjustable (pump device) and front passenger seatback pocket
- Day-Night Rearview Mirror
- 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
- Rigid Cargo Cover
- Glove Box
- Front Map Lights
- Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
- Driver Foot Rest
- Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
- Front Cupholder
- Cargo Space Lights
- Perimeter Alarm
- 4-Way Passenger Seat
- Manual Air Conditioning
- 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
- Rear Cupholder
- 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Power 2-Way Lumbar Support
- Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
- Trip Computer
- Cloth & Simulated Leather Bolster Seats
- Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
- Driver And Passenger Door Bins
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Heated Leather Steering Wheel
- Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
- Engine Immobilizer
- Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
- Outside Temp Gauge
- FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
- Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
- Front Seats w/Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar
- Digital/Analog Display
- Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
- 2 12V DC Power Outlets
- Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
- 1 Seatback Storage Pocket
- Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
- Carpet Floor Trim
- Leatherette Door Trim Insert
- Full Cloth Headliner
- Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
- Front Centre Armrest w/Storage
- Front-Wheel Drive
- 45-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
- 90 Amp Alternator
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
- Transmission: 6-Speed EcoShift Dual Clutch (DCT) -inc: ignition key interlock system electronic shift lock system Hillstart Assist Control w/steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters; Clutch type: dry dual plate w/dual diaphragm spring
- Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
- 50 L Fuel Tank
- Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
- Engine: 1.6L 16-Valve 4-Cylinder GDI DOHC w/6AT -inc: Dual Continuously Variable Valve Timing (D-CVVT)
- Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
- Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
- Side Impact Beams
- Rear Child Safety Locks
- Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
- Rear Parking Sensors
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
- Driver Knee Airbag
- ABS And Driveline Traction Control
"Disclaimer : Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information. All Inventory & pricing is subject to change. D# 40044. List price does not include dealer fees, taxes, and insurance. Please contact dealer for details.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4