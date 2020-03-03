2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4
"2016 Kia Sorento 3.3L SX
- Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
- 3.320 Axle Ratio
- Streaming Audio
- Real-Time Traffic Display
- Regular Amplifier
- 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
- Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/Satellite/Navigation -inc: AUX and USB input ports Bluetooth wireless technology voice activation 8"" multimedia interface and 10 Infinity premium audio speakers
- Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls Voice Activation and Internal Memory
- Integrated Roof Antenna
- Digital Signal Processor
- Chrome Door Handles
- Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
- Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
- Clearcoat Paint
- LED Brakelights
- Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
- Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
- Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Stainless Steel Bumper Insert
- Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
- Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
- Splash Guards
- Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
- Tires: P235/55R19
- Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
- Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Stainless Steel Bumper Insert
- Wheels: 19"" Alloy
- Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
- Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
- Deep Tinted Glass
- Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
- Roof Rack Rails Only
- Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Delay-Off
- Lip Spoiler
- Front Fog Lamps
- Steel Spare Wheel
- Laminated Glass
- 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
- 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
- Full Carpet Floor Covering
- Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
- Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
- Carpet Floor Trim
- Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls
- Rear Cupholder
- Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
- Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
- Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Leather/Piano Black Gear Shift Knob
- Front Map Lights
- Digital/Analog Display
- Full Cloth Headliner
- Driver Foot Rest
- Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
- Cargo Space Lights
- Engine Immobilizer
- 3 12V DC Power Outlets
- Premium Leather Seat Trim
- 2-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: Power Cushion Extension
- Power Rear Windows Fixed 3rd Row Windows and w/Manual Sun Blinds
- Front Cupholder
- Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
- Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
- Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Vinyl 3rd Row Seat Front Manual Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints
- HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
- Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
- Perimeter Alarm
- Heated & Cooled Front Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power driver seat 4-way driver lumbar support driver seat memory and 8-way power passenger seat
- Air Filtration
- Leatherette Door Trim Insert
- FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
- Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
- Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting
- Instrument Panel Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
- 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
- Illuminated Locking Glove Box
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
- Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Power Fuel
- Outside Temp Gauge
- Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert Piano Black Door Panel Insert Piano Black Console Insert and Aluminum/Metal-Look Interior Accents
- Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch
- Trip Computer
- Roll-Up Cargo Cover
- Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
- Smart Device Integration
- Passenger Seat
- Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
- Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
- Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
- Engine: 3.3L DOHC GDI V6
- Battery w/Run Down Protection
- Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
- Electronic Transfer Case
- Trailer Wiring Harness
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
- Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
- 71 L Fuel Tank
- GVWR: 2550 kgs (5622 lbs)
- Permanent Locking Hubs
