The 2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA 250 is a captivating blend of luxury and performance in a compact sedan. With its sleek, coupe-like design, the CLA 250 exudes an air of sophistication and modernity. The exterior showcases the iconic Mercedes-Benz styling, featuring a diamond-pattern grille and elegant lines that convey a sense of sportiness. Inside, the CLA 250 boasts a meticulously crafted interior with high-quality materials and attention to detail. The cabin is designed to provide a comfortable and luxurious experience for both driver and passengers. Cutting-edge technology abounds, including an intuitive infotainment system, advanced driver assistance features, and premium audio options. Under the hood, the CLA 250 is powered by a turbocharged four-cylinder engine, delivering a spirited and responsive performance. The precise handling and nimble agility make it a joy to drive, whether navigating city streets or cruising on the highway. With a perfect balance of style, comfort, and performance, the 2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA 250 represents the epitome of a luxury compact sedan. Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information. $695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD

2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

82,997 KM

$23,998

+ tax & licensing
Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250-448-2244

$23,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WDDSJ4GB0GN305926

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 82,997 KM

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

