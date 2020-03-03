2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4
778-319-4723
"2016 Nissan 370Z Roadster Convertible, ONE OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, 3M Package
• Digital Signal Processor
• Regular Amplifier
• Automatic Equalizer
• Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
• Real-Time Traffic Display
• Fixed Antenna
• Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
• Body-Coloured Front Bumper
• Spare Tire Mobility Kit
• LED Brakelights
• Tires: 245/40R19 Fr & 275/35R19 Rr
• Metal-Look Door Handles
• Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
• Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
• Light Tinted Glass
• Trunk Rear Cargo Access
• Wheels: 19"" Rays Super Lightweight Forged Alloy -inc: 19"" x 9"" front and 19"" x 10"" rear
• Clearcoat Paint
• Rear Fog Lamps
• Programmable Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
• Front License Plate Bracket
• Variable Intermittent Wipers
• Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
• Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
• Power Convertible Top w/Lining Glass Rear Window Fixed Roll-Over Protection and Fixed Wind Blocker
• Front Map Lights
• FOB Controls -inc: Windows
• Leatherette Door Trim Insert
• Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
• Automatic Air Conditioning
• Interior Trim -inc: Leatherette Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Console Insert and Aluminum/Metal-Look Interior Accents
• Front Cupholder
• Air Filtration
• Leather Steering Wheel
• Valet Function
• Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints
• Delayed Accessory Power
• Heated & Ventilated Front Sport Seats -inc: 4-way driver seat and 4-way passenger seats
• Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
• Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
• Systems Monitor
• Full Cloth Headliner
• Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
• Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Voltmeter Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Oil Temperature Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
• Front Seats w/Manual Driver Lumbar
• Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
• Front Centre Armrest
• Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting
• 2 12V DC Power Outlets
• 2-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Lumbar Support
• Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob
• HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
• Locking Glove Box
• Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
• Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
• Perimeter Alarm
• Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
• Outside Temp Gauge
• Manual Tilt Steering Column
• Instrument Panel Covered Bin Interior Concealed Storage Driver And Passenger Door Bins
• Leather Appointed Seat Trim
• Engine Immobilizer
• Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
• Digital/Analog Display
• Driver Foot Rest
• Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
• Cargo Space Lights
• Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
• Passenger Seat
• Trip Computer
• Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
• Full Carpet Floor Covering
• Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
• Double Wishbone Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
• 150 Amp Alternator
• Rear-Wheel Drive
• 62-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
• Transmission: 6-Speed Manual
• Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
• Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
• Engine Oil Cooler
• Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
• Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
• 3.69 Axle Ratio
• Viscous Limited Slip Differential
• 71.9 L Fuel Tank
• Engine: 3.7L DOHC 24V V6 -inc: Variable Valve Event and Lift (VVEL)
• 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs and Brake Assist
• Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
• ABS And Driveline Traction Control
• Airbag Occupancy Sensor
• Low Tire Pressure Warning
• RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
• Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
• Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
• Curtain 1st Row Airbags
• Side Impact Beams
• Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
• Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners
