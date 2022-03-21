Menu
2016 Nissan Pathfinder

125,429 KM

Details Features

$28,098

+ tax & licensing
$28,098

+ taxes & licensing

Okanagan Drives Credit

250.448.2244

4WD 4dr S

4WD 4dr S

Location

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

125,429KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8721581
  • Stock #: O22-607
  • VIN: 5N1AR2MM9GC640988

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 125,429 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Okanagan Drives Credit

