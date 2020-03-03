2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4
"2016 Nissan Rogue AWD 4dr SV
â€¢ Radio w/Seek-Scan MP3 Player Clock and Steering Wheel Controls
â€¢ 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
â€¢ Radio: AM/FM/CD Audio System w/6 Speakers -inc: auxiliary audio input jack streaming audio via Bluetooth hands-free phone system satellite radio USB connection port for iPod interface and other compatible devices
â€¢ Integrated Roof Antenna
â€¢ Front License Plate Bracket
â€¢ Body-Coloured Front Bumper
â€¢ Wheels: 17"" x 7.0"" Alloy
â€¢ Chrome Door Handles
â€¢ Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
â€¢ Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
â€¢ Front Fog Lamps
â€¢ Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
â€¢ Variable Intermittent Wipers
â€¢ Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
â€¢ Tires: P225/65R17 AS
â€¢ Deep Tinted Glass
â€¢ Black Grille w/Chrome Surround
â€¢ Clearcoat Paint
â€¢ Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
â€¢ Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
â€¢ Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
â€¢ Chrome Side Windows Trim
â€¢ Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
â€¢ Roof Rack Rails Only
â€¢ Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
â€¢ Steel Spare Wheel
â€¢ Lip Spoiler
â€¢ Splash Guards
â€¢ Delayed Accessory Power
â€¢ Smart Device Integration
â€¢ Air Filtration
â€¢ Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting
â€¢ Perimeter Alarm
â€¢ Full Cloth Headliner
â€¢ Rear Cupholder
â€¢ Cargo Space Lights
â€¢ Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
â€¢ Day-Night Rearview Mirror
â€¢ Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
â€¢ Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
â€¢ Manual Air Conditioning
â€¢ Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
â€¢ Cargo Area Concealed Storage
â€¢ Analog Display
â€¢ Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
â€¢ Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
â€¢ Cloth Seat Trim
â€¢ Driver Foot Rest
â€¢ Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
â€¢ Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
â€¢ Urethane Gear Shift Knob
â€¢ 3 12V DC Power Outlets
â€¢ Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way power driver seat w/power lumbar support and 4-way adjustable front passenger seat
â€¢ Engine Immobilizer
â€¢ Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
â€¢ Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
â€¢ Seats w/Cloth Back Material
â€¢ Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
â€¢ Systems Monitor
â€¢ 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
â€¢ Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
â€¢ Outside Temp Gauge
â€¢ Driver Seat
â€¢ Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
â€¢ Roll-Up Cargo Cover
â€¢ Trip Computer
â€¢ 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
â€¢ Front And Rear Map Lights
â€¢ Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
â€¢ Carpet Floor Trim
â€¢ Glove Box
â€¢ Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
â€¢ HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
â€¢ Front Cupholder
â€¢ Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
â€¢ Full Carpet Floor Covering
â€¢ Passenger Seat
â€¢ Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
â€¢ Transmission: Xtronic CVTw/Sport Mode Switch
â€¢ Block Heater
â€¢ Single Stainless Steel Exhaust
â€¢ Permanent Locking Hubs
â€¢ Battery w/Run Down Protection
â€¢ Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
â€¢ Engine: 2.5L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder
â€¢ Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
â€¢ Transmission w/Sequential Shift Control
â€¢ 110 Amp Alternator
