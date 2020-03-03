Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Nissan Rogue

SV

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Nissan Rogue

SV

Location

Rubles Cars

2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4

778-319-4723

Contact Seller

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 61,958KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4791786
  • Stock #: UV311291
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV1GC911231
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

For sale by a dealership - text/call 778.319.4723

All trade-ins accepted! Financing available, 99% approval rate!

"2016 Nissan Rogue AWD 4dr SV

 

â€¢ Radio w/Seek-Scan MP3 Player Clock and Steering Wheel Controls

 

â€¢ 2 LCD Monitors In The Front

 

â€¢ Radio: AM/FM/CD Audio System w/6 Speakers -inc: auxiliary audio input jack streaming audio via Bluetooth hands-free phone system satellite radio USB connection port for iPod interface and other compatible devices

 

â€¢ Integrated Roof Antenna

 

â€¢ Front License Plate Bracket

 

â€¢ Body-Coloured Front Bumper

 

â€¢ Wheels: 17"" x 7.0"" Alloy

 

â€¢ Chrome Door Handles

 

â€¢ Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim

 

â€¢ Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

 

â€¢ Front Fog Lamps

 

â€¢ Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster

 

â€¢ Variable Intermittent Wipers

 

â€¢ Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent

 

â€¢ Tires: P225/65R17 AS

 

â€¢ Deep Tinted Glass

 

â€¢ Black Grille w/Chrome Surround

 

â€¢ Clearcoat Paint

 

â€¢ Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks

 

â€¢ Fully Galvanized Steel Panels

 

â€¢ Liftgate Rear Cargo Access

 

â€¢ Chrome Side Windows Trim

 

â€¢ Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

 

â€¢ Roof Rack Rails Only

 

â€¢ Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo

 

â€¢ Steel Spare Wheel

 

â€¢ Lip Spoiler

 

â€¢ Splash Guards

 

â€¢ Delayed Accessory Power

 

â€¢ Smart Device Integration

 

â€¢ Air Filtration

 

â€¢ Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting

 

â€¢ Perimeter Alarm

 

â€¢ Full Cloth Headliner

 

â€¢ Rear Cupholder

 

â€¢ Cargo Space Lights

 

â€¢ Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows

 

â€¢ Day-Night Rearview Mirror

 

â€¢ Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets

 

â€¢ Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

 

â€¢ Manual Air Conditioning

 

â€¢ Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer

 

â€¢ Cargo Area Concealed Storage

 

â€¢ Analog Display

 

â€¢ Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start

 

â€¢ Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest

 

â€¢ Cloth Seat Trim

 

â€¢ Driver Foot Rest

 

â€¢ Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel

 

â€¢ Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column

 

â€¢ Urethane Gear Shift Knob

 

â€¢ 3 12V DC Power Outlets

 

â€¢ Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way power driver seat w/power lumbar support and 4-way adjustable front passenger seat

 

â€¢ Engine Immobilizer

 

â€¢ Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button

 

â€¢ Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls

 

â€¢ Seats w/Cloth Back Material

 

â€¢ Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord

 

â€¢ Systems Monitor

 

â€¢ 2 Seatback Storage Pockets

 

â€¢ Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature

 

â€¢ Outside Temp Gauge

 

â€¢ Driver Seat

 

â€¢ Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down

 

â€¢ Roll-Up Cargo Cover

 

â€¢ Trip Computer

 

â€¢ 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft

 

â€¢ Front And Rear Map Lights

 

â€¢ Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

 

â€¢ Carpet Floor Trim

 

â€¢ Glove Box

 

â€¢ Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination

 

â€¢ HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts

 

â€¢ Front Cupholder

 

â€¢ Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins

 

â€¢ Full Carpet Floor Covering

 

â€¢ Passenger Seat

 

â€¢ Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

 

â€¢ Transmission: Xtronic CVTw/Sport Mode Switch

 

â€¢ Block Heater

 

â€¢ Single Stainless Steel Exhaust

 

â€¢ Permanent Locking Hubs

 

â€¢ Battery w/Run Down Protection

 

â€¢ Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs

 

â€¢ Engine: 2.5L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder

 

â€¢ Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

 

â€¢ Transmission w/Sequential Shift Control

 

â€¢ 110 Amp Alternator

 

"Disclaimer : Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information. All Inventory & pricing is subject to change. D# 40044. List price does not include dealer fees, taxes, and insurance. Please contact dealer for details.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Keyless Start
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Rubles Cars

2020 Hyundai IONIQ p...
 99 KM
$1 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai KONA Pr...
 99 KM
$47,859 + tax & lic
2021 Kia Seltos LX
 99 KM
$27,140 + tax & lic
Rubles Cars

Rubles Cars

2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

778-319-XXXX

(click to show)

778-319-4723

Send A Message