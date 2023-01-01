$38,998+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
250-448-2244
2016 RAM 3500
SLT
Location
Okanagan Drives Credit
1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1
250-448-2244
$38,998
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10611684
- Stock #: 24-085B
- VIN: 3C63R3DL2GG151248
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 225,206 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2016 Dodge Ram 3500 SLT Diesel is a powerful and rugged heavy-duty truck that combines performance and practicality. This robust pickup truck is equipped with a high-torque Cummins Turbo Diesel engine, delivering impressive towing and hauling capabilities. Its SLT trim level offers a comfortable and well-appointed interior with modern features and technology. With its bold and unmistakable design, the 2016 Dodge Ram 3500 SLT Diesel is a reliable workhorse that's ready to tackle tough jobs while providing a comfortable and spacious ride for its occupants. Whether it's for heavy-duty work or recreational use, this truck offers both power and style. Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information. $695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD.
