2016 RAM 3500

225,206 KM

Details

$38,998

+ tax & licensing
$38,998

+ taxes & licensing

Okanagan Drives Credit

250-448-2244

2016 RAM 3500

2016 RAM 3500

SLT

2016 RAM 3500

SLT

Location

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250-448-2244

$38,998

+ taxes & licensing

225,206KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10611684
  • Stock #: 24-085B
  • VIN: 3C63R3DL2GG151248

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 225,206 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2016 Dodge Ram 3500 SLT Diesel is a powerful and rugged heavy-duty truck that combines performance and practicality. This robust pickup truck is equipped with a high-torque Cummins Turbo Diesel engine, delivering impressive towing and hauling capabilities. Its SLT trim level offers a comfortable and well-appointed interior with modern features and technology. With its bold and unmistakable design, the 2016 Dodge Ram 3500 SLT Diesel is a reliable workhorse that's ready to tackle tough jobs while providing a comfortable and spacious ride for its occupants. Whether it's for heavy-duty work or recreational use, this truck offers both power and style. Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information. $695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Okanagan Drives Credit

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

