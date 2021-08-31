Menu
2016 Toyota Camry

121,016 KM

$17,999

+ tax & licensing
$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Okanagan Drives Credit

250.448.2244

2016 Toyota Camry

2016 Toyota Camry

SE

2016 Toyota Camry

SE

Location

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250.448.2244

Sale

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

121,016KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7678777
  • VIN: 4T1BF1FK5GU611632

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 121,016 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2016 Toyota Camry LE package featuring many standard features such as Air, Cruise, Tilt, power windows and locks along with bucket seats, back-up camera and keyless entry. Affordable driving in one of the best rated sedans on the market!!! Visit us online at OKANAGANDRIVES.ca and book your test drive. We will come to you. No fees and " Service in the rural tradition ". Confidential VERY attractive financing available (AS-our lenders want your auto loan!!) You will not find a nicer detailed or better maintained equivalent vehicle- but you could very well fall short of this value on other similar year and models elsewhere!! We work hard for your trust and business! 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Steel Wheels
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Wheel Covers
Wheel Locks
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Okanagan Drives Credit

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250.448.2244

