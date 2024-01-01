$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Cadillac ATS
2.0L Turbo Luxury
2017 Cadillac ATS
2.0L Turbo Luxury
Location
Okanagan Drives Credit
1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1
250-448-2244
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 36,433 KM
Vehicle Description
*CALL FOR PRICE*
Introducing the 2017 Cadillac ATS, a premium compact sedan that combines thrilling performance with luxurious comfort, all with the added benefit of low kilometers on the odometer. This meticulously maintained vehicle offers a dynamic driving experience thanks to its responsive handling and powerful engine options, making every journey a pleasure. The sleek exterior design is matched by an upscale interior featuring high-quality materials and advanced technology, providing both driver and passengers with a refined and comfortable environment. With its low kilometers, this ATS boasts the reliability and longevity expected from a Cadillac, ensuring many more miles of enjoyment ahead. Whether navigating city streets or embarking on a long-distance road trip, the 2017 Cadillac ATS with low kilometers is a standout choice for those seeking a premium driving experience without compromise.
Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information. $695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Okanagan Drives Credit
Email Okanagan Drives Credit
Okanagan Drives Credit
Call Dealer
250-448-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
250-448-2244