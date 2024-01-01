Menu
*CALL FOR PRICE* Introducing the 2017 Cadillac ATS, a premium compact sedan that combines thrilling performance with luxurious comfort, all with the added benefit of low kilometers on the odometer. This meticulously maintained vehicle offers a dynamic driving experience thanks to its responsive handling and powerful engine options, making every journey a pleasure. The sleek exterior design is matched by an upscale interior featuring high-quality materials and advanced technology, providing both driver and passengers with a refined and comfortable environment. With its low kilometers, this ATS boasts the reliability and longevity expected from a Cadillac, ensuring many more miles of enjoyment ahead. Whether navigating city streets or embarking on a long-distance road trip, the 2017 Cadillac ATS with low kilometers is a standout choice for those seeking a premium driving experience without compromise. Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information. $695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD.

36,433 KM

2.0L Turbo Luxury

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250-448-2244

36,433KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G6AH5RX3H0194421

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 36,433 KM

*CALL FOR PRICE*
Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Power Steering

Navigation System

AWD
8 speed automatic

