2017 Cadillac XT5

106,117 KM

$32,998

+ tax & licensing
$32,998

+ taxes & licensing

Okanagan Drives Credit

250-448-2244

Premium Luxury

Location

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250-448-2244

$32,998

+ taxes & licensing

106,117KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 10374171
  Stock #: 24-068A
  VIN: 1GYKNERS0HZ142216

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Champagne
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Stock # 24-068A
  Mileage 106,117 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2017 Champagne Cadillac XT5 is a luxurious and stylish midsize crossover SUV that combines elegance with performance. This vehicle features a striking Champagne exterior finish that exudes sophistication and class. Inside, the XT5 boasts a meticulously crafted cabin with premium materials and modern technology, offering a comfortable and upscale driving experience.

Under the hood, the 2017 XT5 is equipped with a capable V6 engine, providing ample power for effortless acceleration and highway cruising. Its smooth ride, responsive handling, and advanced safety features make it a top choice for those seeking both comfort and security on the road.

Overall, the 2017 Champagne Cadillac XT5 represents a perfect blend of opulence, performance, and versatility, making it a standout choice in the luxury SUV market.

Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information. $695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Okanagan Drives Credit

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250-448-2244

