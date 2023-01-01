$32,998+ tax & licensing
250-448-2244
2017 Cadillac XT5
Premium Luxury
Location
Okanagan Drives Credit
1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1
- Listing ID: 10374171
- Stock #: 24-068A
- VIN: 1GYKNERS0HZ142216
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Champagne
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 24-068A
- Mileage 106,117 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2017 Champagne Cadillac XT5 is a luxurious and stylish midsize crossover SUV that combines elegance with performance. This vehicle features a striking Champagne exterior finish that exudes sophistication and class. Inside, the XT5 boasts a meticulously crafted cabin with premium materials and modern technology, offering a comfortable and upscale driving experience.
Under the hood, the 2017 XT5 is equipped with a capable V6 engine, providing ample power for effortless acceleration and highway cruising. Its smooth ride, responsive handling, and advanced safety features make it a top choice for those seeking both comfort and security on the road.
Overall, the 2017 Champagne Cadillac XT5 represents a perfect blend of opulence, performance, and versatility, making it a standout choice in the luxury SUV market.
Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information. $695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD.
