Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Cadillac XT5

63,653 KM

Details Description Features

$37,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$37,998

+ taxes & licensing

Okanagan Drives Credit

250-448-2244

Contact Seller
2017 Cadillac XT5

2017 Cadillac XT5

Platinum

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Cadillac XT5

Platinum

Location

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250-448-2244

  1. 10616565
  2. 10616565
  3. 10616565
  4. 10616565
  5. 10616565
  6. 10616565
Contact Seller

$37,998

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
63,653KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10616565
  • Stock #: P23-1044A
  • VIN: 1GYKNFRS6HZ165358

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tan
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 63,653 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2017 Cadillac XT5 Platinum is a luxurious and stylish midsize SUV that offers a premium driving experience with a touch of opulence. This top-tier trim level boasts a potent V6 engine that delivers both power and efficiency, ensuring a smooth and responsive ride. The XT5 Platinum exudes sophistication with its striking design, featuring bold lines, a distinctive grille, and sleek LED lighting. Inside, the cabin is adorned with high-quality materials, sumptuous leather upholstery, and an array of cutting-edge technology and safety features. With its spacious interior and a smooth, comfortable ride, the 2017 Cadillac XT5 Platinum is the ideal choice for those who appreciate a blend of elegance and performance in their luxury SUV. Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information. $695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Okanagan Drives Credit

2009 Toyota Tundra S...
 295,380 KM
$12,998 + tax & lic
2020 GMC Sierra 1500...
 8,707 KM
$61,998 + tax & lic
2016 RAM 3500 SLT
 225,206 KM
$38,998 + tax & lic

Email Okanagan Drives Credit

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Okanagan Drives Credit

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

Call Dealer

250-448-XXXX

(click to show)

250-448-2244

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory