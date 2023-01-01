$37,998+ tax & licensing
250-448-2244
2017 Cadillac XT5
Platinum
Location
Okanagan Drives Credit
1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1
$37,998
- Listing ID: 10616565
- Stock #: P23-1044A
- VIN: 1GYKNFRS6HZ165358
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Tan
- Interior Colour Beige
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 63,653 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2017 Cadillac XT5 Platinum is a luxurious and stylish midsize SUV that offers a premium driving experience with a touch of opulence. This top-tier trim level boasts a potent V6 engine that delivers both power and efficiency, ensuring a smooth and responsive ride. The XT5 Platinum exudes sophistication with its striking design, featuring bold lines, a distinctive grille, and sleek LED lighting. Inside, the cabin is adorned with high-quality materials, sumptuous leather upholstery, and an array of cutting-edge technology and safety features. With its spacious interior and a smooth, comfortable ride, the 2017 Cadillac XT5 Platinum is the ideal choice for those who appreciate a blend of elegance and performance in their luxury SUV. Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information. $695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD.
Vehicle Features
