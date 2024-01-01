$42,998+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Camaro
2SS
2017 Chevrolet Camaro
2SS
Location
Okanagan Drives Credit
1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1
250-448-2244
$42,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Red
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 24-118A
- Mileage 23,327 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2017 Chevrolet Camaro SS Coupe with a manual transmission epitomizes the thrill of classic American muscle. Equipped with a potent 6.2-liter V8 engine, it delivers exhilarating performance, boasting a heart-pounding 455 horsepower and 455 lb-ft of torque. Its precise manual transmission offers a direct connection to the road, allowing drivers to fully engage in the driving experience. The SS Coupe's aggressive exterior design features bold lines and a menacing stance, while the interior combines sporty elements with modern comforts and technology. With its track-ready capabilities, dynamic handling, and iconic heritage, the 2017 Camaro SS Coupe manual transmission is a true enthusiast's dream machine. Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information. $695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Mechanical
Interior
Powertrain
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Okanagan Drives Credit
Email Okanagan Drives Credit
Okanagan Drives Credit
Call Dealer
250-448-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
250-448-2244