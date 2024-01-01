Menu
The 2017 Chevrolet Camaro SS Coupe with a manual transmission epitomizes the thrill of classic American muscle. Equipped with a potent 6.2-liter V8 engine, it delivers exhilarating performance, boasting a heart-pounding 455 horsepower and 455 lb-ft of torque. Its precise manual transmission offers a direct connection to the road, allowing drivers to fully engage in the driving experience. The SS Coupes aggressive exterior design features bold lines and a menacing stance, while the interior combines sporty elements with modern comforts and technology. With its track-ready capabilities, dynamic handling, and iconic heritage, the 2017 Camaro SS Coupe manual transmission is a true enthusiasts dream machine. Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information. $695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250-448-2244

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 24-118A
  • Mileage 23,327 KM

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

