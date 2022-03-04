$23,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$23,998
+ taxes & licensing
Okanagan Drives Credit
250.448.2244
2017 Chevrolet Malibu
2017 Chevrolet Malibu
LS
Location
Okanagan Drives Credit
1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1
250.448.2244
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$23,998
+ taxes & licensing
89,647KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8531105
- Stock #: O22-442
- VIN: 1G1ZB5STXHF228658
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 89,647 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Okanagan Drives Credit
Okanagan Drives Credit
1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1