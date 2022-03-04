2017 Chevrolet Malibu

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $23,998 + taxes & licensing 8 9 , 6 4 7 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8531105

8531105 Stock #: O22-442

O22-442 VIN: 1G1ZB5STXHF228658

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 89,647 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Keyless Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Audio Controls Rear Bench Seat WiFi Hotspot Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Temporary spare tire Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Additional Features Turbocharged Telematics Navigation from Telematics Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.