MORE INFORMATION TO COME

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

171,832 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

1LT

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

1LT

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250-448-2244

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

171,832KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GCVKREC1HZ111588

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 171,832 KM

MORE INFORMATION TO COME

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Power Steering

CD Player

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Okanagan Drives Credit

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250-448-2244

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Okanagan Drives Credit

250-448-2244

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500