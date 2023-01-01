Menu
2017 Chevrolet Traverse

97,810 KM

$27,998

+ tax & licensing
Okanagan Drives Credit

250-448-2244

1LT

Location

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

97,810KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10285536
  • Stock #: P23-876
  • VIN: 1GNKVGKD6HJ211378

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 97,810 KM

Vehicle Description

More Information To Come

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

