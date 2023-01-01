$27,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$27,998
+ taxes & licensing
Okanagan Drives Credit
250-448-2244
2017 Chevrolet Traverse
2017 Chevrolet Traverse
1LT
Location
Okanagan Drives Credit
1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1
250-448-2244
$27,998
+ taxes & licensing
97,810KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10285536
- Stock #: P23-876
- VIN: 1GNKVGKD6HJ211378
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 97,810 KM
Vehicle Description
More Information To Come
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Okanagan Drives Credit
Okanagan Drives Credit
1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1