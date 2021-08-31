+ taxes & licensing
1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Low Mileage, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats!
This Dodge Challenger SXT Plus is pure muscle. Borrowing design from the past and embracing tech from the future, the Challenger is a unique thrill ride. This 2017 Dodge Challenger SXT Plus is for sale today.
This Dodge Challenger SXT Plus is the brilliant combination of classic character and modern mechanics. It appeals to die-hards with its signature styling while the latest technology enhancements give this legend the power to uphold the weight of its storied reputation. A roomy back seat gives this muscle car more practicality than its competitors. This Challenger is equal parts icon and modern-day performance machine. This low mileage coupe has just 29,227 kms. This beautiful unit is granite clear coat in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 305HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Challenger's trim level is SXT Plus. The SXT Plus trim adds some nice features to this Challenger while remaining a great value. It comes with a Uconnect 8.4 infotainment system with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, 6-speaker premium audio, leather seats which are heated and ventilated in front, a heated steering wheel, a rearview camera, rear park assist, aluminum wheels, dual exhaust, performance suspension, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Heated Steering Wheel.
