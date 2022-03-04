$34,998+ tax & licensing
$34,998
+ taxes & licensing
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT Premium Plus
Location
1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
44,300KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8547077
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG1HR876656
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 44,300 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
CD Player
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
