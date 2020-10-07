+ taxes & licensing
1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1
It is our delight to have this barely used 2017 Dodge Journey. This white on black Journey is the perfect vehicle for you. With only 33,062kms on the odometer, this vehicle has lots of drive left in it! Hurry down to Bannister Kelowna and drive home within this immaculate 2017 Dodge Journey.
Does this Journey have any extra features? Yes! This Dodge is fully equipped with adaptive remote start, heated front seats, climate control, navigation, and so much more!
Is this Journey All Wheel Drive? Yes, this is an all-wheel-drive Dodge Journey.
Does this vehicle seat more than five people? Yes, this vehicle has a third row of seating in which makes it capable of seating seven people!
Does this vehicle have a CPO Inspection? Yes, this vehicle is CPO'd.
Every Certified Pre-Owned vehicle at Bannister Kelowna goes through an extensive 176-point inspection that covers everything from the mechanical components to the exterior and interior appearance. Every certified pre-owned vehicle comes with extra warranty coverage, roadside assistance, and a 30 day or 2500 kilometer exchange privilege.
For more information or to book a test drive, please call or email our Sales Department today!
