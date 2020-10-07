Menu
2017 Dodge Journey

33,062 KM

Details Description Features

$21,498

+ tax & licensing
$21,498

+ taxes & licensing

Okanagan Drives Credit

250.448.2244

2017 Dodge Journey

2017 Dodge Journey

SXT

2017 Dodge Journey

SXT

Location

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250.448.2244

$21,498

+ taxes & licensing

33,062KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6127077
  • VIN: 3C4PDDCG5HT630310

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 33,062 KM

Vehicle Description

It is our delight to have this barely used 2017 Dodge Journey. This white on black Journey is the perfect vehicle for you. With only 33,062kms on the odometer, this vehicle has lots of drive left in it! Hurry down to Bannister Kelowna and drive home within this immaculate 2017 Dodge Journey.

 

 

 

Does this Journey have any extra features? Yes! This Dodge is fully equipped with adaptive remote start, heated front seats, climate control, navigation, and so much more!

 

 

 

Is this Journey All Wheel Drive? Yes, this is an all-wheel-drive Dodge Journey.

 

 

Does this vehicle seat more than five people? Yes, this vehicle has a third row of seating in which makes it capable of seating seven people!

 

 

 

Does this vehicle have a CPO Inspection? Yes, this vehicle is CPO'd.

 

Every Certified Pre-Owned vehicle at Bannister Kelowna goes through an extensive 176-point inspection that covers everything from the mechanical components to the exterior and interior appearance. Every certified pre-owned vehicle comes with extra warranty coverage, roadside assistance, and a 30 day or 2500 kilometer exchange privilege.

 

 

 

For more information or to book a test drive, please call or email our Sales Department today!

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag

