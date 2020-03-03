2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4
778-319-4723
+ taxes & licensing
For sale by a dealership - text/call 778.319.4723
All trade-ins accepted! Financing available, 99% approval rate!
"2017 Ford Escape Titanium, Heated Seats, Sunroof, Tow Package
â€¢ Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob
â€¢ SYNC Services Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
â€¢ Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
â€¢ Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
â€¢ Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
â€¢ Perimeter Alarm
â€¢ Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting
â€¢ Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
â€¢ Interior Concealed Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins 2nd Row Underseat Storage and Audio Media Storage
â€¢ Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
â€¢ Outside Temp Gauge
â€¢ Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
â€¢ SYNC Connect -inc: Note: SYNC Connect includes service for 5 years Owners of SYNC Connect-equipped vehicles use FordPass to activate remote vehicle features FordPass is available through a free download via the App Store or Google Play store late availability Spring 2016
â€¢ Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
â€¢ Keypad
â€¢ Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch
â€¢ Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
â€¢ Carpet Floor Trim
â€¢ Air Filtration
â€¢ Analog Display
â€¢ Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
â€¢ Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
â€¢ Passenger Seat
â€¢ Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
â€¢ Roll-Up Cargo Cover
â€¢ Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
â€¢ Garage Door Transmitter
â€¢ 3 12V DC Power Outlets
â€¢ Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
â€¢ Systems Monitor
â€¢ Driver Foot Rest
â€¢ Illuminated Glove Box
â€¢ Door Mirrors
â€¢ Trip Computer
â€¢ Driver Seat
â€¢ Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
â€¢ Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
â€¢ Cargo Space Lights
â€¢ Rear Cupholder
â€¢ Delayed Accessory Power
â€¢ Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
â€¢ 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
â€¢ Cargo Area Concealed Storage
â€¢ Leatherette Door Trim Insert
â€¢ 3.07 Axle Ratio
â€¢ Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
â€¢ GVWR: 2195 kgs (4840 lbs)
â€¢ 61.7 L Fuel Tank
â€¢ Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
â€¢ Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SelectShift
â€¢ Block Heater
â€¢ Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
â€¢ Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
â€¢ Battery w/Run Down Protection
â€¢ Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
â€¢ Engine: 2.0L EcoBoost GTDI I-4 -inc: steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters and auto-start-stop technology
â€¢ Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
â€¢ Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
â€¢ Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
â€¢ Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Aux Audio Input Jack Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
â€¢ SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition 8"" centre LCD touch-screen w/swiping and pinch-to-zoom capabilities AppLink 911 Assist and 2 smart charging USB ports
â€¢ Streaming Audio
â€¢ Integrated Roof Antenna
â€¢ 390w Regular Amplifier
â€¢ Bluetooth Wireless Phone Connectivity
â€¢ Deep Tinted Glass
â€¢ Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
â€¢ Lip Spoiler
â€¢ Body-Coloured Door Handles
â€¢ Tires: P235/50R18 -inc: mini space-saver spare tire
â€¢ Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
â€¢ Steel Spare Wheel
â€¢ Grey Bodyside Cladding and Grey Wheel Well Trim
â€¢ Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
â€¢ Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
â€¢ Perimeter/Approach Lights
â€¢ Clearcoat Paint
â€¢ Wheels: 18"" Sparkle Silver Painted Aluminum
â€¢ Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
â€¢ Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
â€¢ Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
â€¢ Laminated Glass
â€¢ Chrome Grille
â€¢ Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
â€¢ Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
â€¢ Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
â€¢ Roof Rack Rails Only
â€¢ Front Fog Lamps
"Disclaimer : Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information. All Inventory & pricing is subject to change. D# 40044. List price does not include dealer fees, taxes, and insurance. Please contact dealer for details.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4