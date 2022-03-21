2017 Ford Transit Connect

$29,995 + taxes & licensing 1 6 8 , 3 9 1 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8704691

8704691 Stock #: 4083

4083 VIN: NM0LS7F76H1316123

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Passengers 2

Mileage 168,391 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Warranty Warranty Included Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

