$29,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
1-250-860-7232
2017 Ford Transit Connect
XLT, Dual Sliding Doors, 180 Rear Doors
Location
Russo Auto Sales
2702 Hwy 97 N, Kelowna, BC V1X 4J7
- Listing ID: 8704691
- Stock #: 4083
- VIN: NM0LS7F76H1316123
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 168,391 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Ford Transit Connect, 2.5L 4 Cylinder, 6 Speed Automatic with Manual Shift Mode, 2 Passenger Cloth Seating, Power Windows/Locks/Mirrors, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, CD/Radio with Bluetooth and Steering Wheel Controls, Cargo Bulkhead, Dual Sliding Doors, 180 Degree Opening Rear Doors, Rubber Cargo Floor, Nokian Tires, One Owner - No Accidents (as per Carfax history)
All of our vehicles undergo a safety inspection at an independent shop. We show you the inspection as well as invoices for any work we have done. We show you the Carfax history report so that you can see where it has been registered and any accident/insurance history. We also include a good 3 month / 3000 km warranty with the purchase of each vehicle. We want you to have peace of mind about the purchase of your ‘new to you’ vehicle. Unlike most dealers, we do NOT charge a documentation fee or any other extra fees.
