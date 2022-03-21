Menu
2017 Ford Transit Connect

168,391 KM

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
Russo Auto Sales

1-250-860-7232

XLT, Dual Sliding Doors, 180 Rear Doors

2702 Hwy 97 N, Kelowna, BC V1X 4J7

168,391KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8704691
  • Stock #: 4083
  • VIN: NM0LS7F76H1316123

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 168,391 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Ford Transit Connect, 2.5L 4 Cylinder, 6 Speed Automatic with Manual Shift Mode, 2 Passenger Cloth Seating, Power Windows/Locks/Mirrors, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, CD/Radio with Bluetooth and Steering Wheel Controls, Cargo Bulkhead, Dual Sliding Doors, 180 Degree Opening Rear Doors, Rubber Cargo Floor, Nokian Tires, One Owner - No Accidents (as per Carfax history)

All of our vehicles undergo a safety inspection at an independent shop. We show you the inspection as well as invoices for any work we have done. We show you the Carfax history report so that you can see where it has been registered and any accident/insurance history. We also include a good 3 month / 3000 km warranty with the purchase of each vehicle. We want you to have peace of mind about the purchase of your ‘new to you’ vehicle. Unlike most dealers, we do NOT charge a documentation fee or any other extra fees.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Bluetooth
Warranty Included
Conventional Spare Tire

