2017 GMC Sierra 1500 Base

$26,998 + tax & licensing
163,087 KM

The 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 Base is a robust and reliable full-size pickup truck designed to tackle tough tasks with ease. This workhorse embodies the essence of GMCs commitment to durability and functionality. With a rugged exterior and a bold front grille, the Sierra 1500 Base exudes a strong and commanding presence on the road. Inside, the truck offers a practical and well-designed interior, featuring comfortable seating and straightforward controls. While the focus of the Sierra 1500 Base is on functionality, it doesnt compromise on essential conveniences. The cabin is equipped with modern infotainment features, ensuring connectivity and entertainment during the ride. Under the hood, this truck is powered by a capable engine, providing ample horsepower and torque for hauling and towing. Whether its for work or recreational activities, the Sierra 1500 Base delivers the performance needed for a variety of tasks. With its sturdy construction and dependable performance, the 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 Base is a solid choice for those seeking a no-nonsense, reliable pickup truck. Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information. $695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250-448-2244

VIN 3GTU2LEC7HG451207

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 163,087 KM

The 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 Base is a robust and reliable full-size pickup truck designed to tackle tough tasks with ease. This workhorse embodies the essence of GMC's commitment to durability and functionality. With a rugged exterior and a bold front grille, the Sierra 1500 Base exudes a strong and commanding presence on the road.

Inside, the truck offers a practical and well-designed interior, featuring comfortable seating and straightforward controls. While the focus of the Sierra 1500 Base is on functionality, it doesn't compromise on essential conveniences. The cabin is equipped with modern infotainment features, ensuring connectivity and entertainment during the ride.

Under the hood, this truck is powered by a capable engine, providing ample horsepower and torque for hauling and towing. Whether it's for work or recreational activities, the Sierra 1500 Base delivers the performance needed for a variety of tasks. With its sturdy construction and dependable performance, the 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 Base is a solid choice for those seeking a no-nonsense, reliable pickup truck.

Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information. $695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

