its a fantastic daily driver with great value. Performance: 2.0L 4-cylinder engine with CVT transmission for smooth and heated front seats Contact our team at (250) 491-5688 or stop by Kelowna Kia today! We are open from 8:30AM to 6PM and great reviews are just some of the many reasons to trust us in making your purchasing experience easy and enjoyable! Stock #UH021592

2017 Honda Civic

80,687 KM

Details

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Honda Civic

Sedan EX ! Touch Screen, Rearview Camera, Sunroof, Remote Start, Fully Inspected and No Accidents

12577730

2017 Honda Civic

Sedan EX ! Touch Screen, Rearview Camera, Sunroof, Remote Start, Fully Inspected and No Accidents

Location

KOT Auto Group

3777 Hwy 97 N, Kelowna, BC V1X 5C3

250 491-5688

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
80,687KM
VIN 2HGFC2F87HH021592

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Rallye Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # UH021592
  • Mileage 80,687 KM

Vehicle Description

its a fantastic daily driver with great value. Performance: 2.0L 4-cylinder engine with CVT transmission for smooth


and heated front seats Contact our team at (250) 491-5688 or stop by Kelowna Kia today! We are open from 8:30AM to 6PM


and great reviews are just some of the many reasons to trust us in making your purchasing experience easy and enjoyable! Stock #UH021592 *VSA Licensed. Prices do not include GST/PST


an additional charge may apply. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information; prices


http://www.kelownakia.com/used/Honda-Civic_Sedan-2017-id12324484.html

Vehicle Features

Interior

remote start
Dual-zone Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Android Auto

Safety

Rearview Camera

Mechanical

Push-Button Start

Additional Features

TIRE TAX
fuel-efficient
Monday to Saturday. Looking for reasons to shop with us? There are plenty! Our experienced team
impressive inventory
feature-filled facility
or Admin Fee
Road Hazard Warranty
Drive Care Package
kilometers
options
and accessories are subject to change/human error. Please verify any information
questions
or concerns with the friendly & knowledgeable staff at Kelowna Kia.
and potential market adjustment. If vehicle is C.P.O elected
This 2017 Honda Civic EX Sedan in bold Rallye Red is a sleek
and well-equipped compact thats built for comfort and reliability. With only 80
687 km
efficient power Interior: Power moonroof
and premium cloth seating Infotainment: 7 touchscreen with Apple CarPlay
and 8-speaker audio system Safety: Honda LaneWatch blind spot display
Honda Sensing (if equipped confirm availability) Convenience: Proximity key entry

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

KOT Auto Group

KOT Auto Group

Kelowna KIA

3777 Hwy 97 N, Kelowna, BC V1X 5C3

250 491-5688

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing>

KOT Auto Group

250 491-5688

2017 Honda Civic