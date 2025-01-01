TIRE TAX

fuel-efficient

Monday to Saturday. Looking for reasons to shop with us? There are plenty! Our experienced team

impressive inventory

feature-filled facility

or Admin Fee

Road Hazard Warranty

Drive Care Package

kilometers

options

and accessories are subject to change/human error. Please verify any information

questions

or concerns with the friendly & knowledgeable staff at Kelowna Kia.

and potential market adjustment. If vehicle is C.P.O elected

This 2017 Honda Civic EX Sedan in bold Rallye Red is a sleek

and well-equipped compact thats built for comfort and reliability. With only 80

687 km

efficient power Interior: Power moonroof

and premium cloth seating Infotainment: 7 touchscreen with Apple CarPlay

and 8-speaker audio system Safety: Honda LaneWatch blind spot display