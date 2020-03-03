2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4
778-319-4723
For sale by a dealership - text/call 778.319.4723
All trade-ins accepted! Financing available, 99% approval rate!
"2017 Hyundai Accent GLS Manual! No Accidents!
• Integrated Roof Antenna
• Radio w/Seek-Scan and Clock
• Wheels: 16"" x 6.0J Aluminum Alloy
• Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
• Fixed Rear Window w/Regular Wiper and Defroster
• Black Side Windows Trim
• Variable Intermittent Wipers
• Steel Spare Wheel
• Clearcoat Paint
• Lip Spoiler
• Front Fog Lamps
• Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
• Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
• Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
• Body-Coloured Front Bumper
• Grille w/Chrome Bar
• Light Tinted Glass
• Front License Plate Bracket
• Tires: P195/50HR16
• Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
• Perimeter/Approach Lights
• Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
• Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
• Wheels w/Silver Accents
• Body-Coloured Door Handles
• Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
• Power Rear Windows
• Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors
• Air Filtration
• Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
• Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
• Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
• Driver And Passenger Door Bins
• Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
• Remote Keyless Entry w/Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
• Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
• Perimeter Alarm
• Leather/Piano Black Gear Shift Knob
• Premium Cloth Seating Surfaces
• Outside Temp Gauge
• Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
• 4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
• Driver Foot Rest
• Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
• Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
• Glove Box
• Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
• Rigid Cargo Cover
• Front Cupholder
• 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
• Carpet Floor Trim
• HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
• Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
• Cloth Door Trim Insert
• Day-Night Rearview Mirror
• Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's seat driver's seat pump device height adjuster 4-way adjustable passenger seat adjustable head restraints and passenger side seatback pocket
• 1 12V DC Power Outlet
• Sliding Front Centre Armrest
• Engine Immobilizer
• Digital/Analog Display
• Automatic Air Conditioning
• Delayed Accessory Power
• Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
• Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting
• 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
• Trip Computer
• Front Map Lights
• Cargo Space Lights
• Full Cloth Headliner
• Front-Wheel Drive
• Front Anti-Roll Bar
• 43 L Fuel Tank
• 90 Amp Alternator
• 36-Amp/Hr 410CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
• Engine: 1.6L DOHC 16-Valve D-CVVT GDI VIS -inc: transverse-mounted inline 4-cylinder
• Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
• 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
• Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
• Transmission: 6-Speed Manual
• Single Stainless Steel Exhaust
• Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
• Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
• 3.83 Axle Ratio
• Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
• Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
• Rear Child Safety Locks
• Side Impact Beams
• Airbag Occupancy Sensor
• Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
• Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
• Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
• ABS And Driveline Traction Control
