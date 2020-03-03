2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4
778-319-4723
+ taxes & licensing
For sale by a dealership - text/call 778.319.4723
All trade-ins accepted! Financing available, 99% approval rate!
"2017 Hyundai Accent SE Bluetooth, Heated seats,Sunroof, Power options.
• Integrated Roof Antenna
• Radio w/Seek-Scan and Clock
• Front License Plate Bracket
• Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
• Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
• Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
• Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
• Front Fog Lamps
• Steel Spare Wheel
• Fixed Rear Window w/Regular Wiper and Defroster
• Wheels w/Silver Accents
• Body-Coloured Door Handles
• Tires: P195/50HR16
• Black Side Windows Trim
• Clearcoat Paint
• Lip Spoiler
• Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
• Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
• Grille w/Chrome Bar
• Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
• Wheels: 16"" x 6.0J Aluminum Alloy
• Variable Intermittent Wipers
• Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
• Light Tinted Glass
• Body-Coloured Front Bumper
• Driver And Passenger Door Bins
• Trip Computer
• Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors
• Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
• Digital/Analog Display
• Day-Night Rearview Mirror
• Carpet Floor Trim
• 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
• HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
• Sliding Front Centre Armrest
• Delayed Accessory Power
• Cloth Door Trim Insert
• Glove Box
• Cargo Space Lights
• Air Filtration
• Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
• 1 12V DC Power Outlet
• Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting
• Perimeter Alarm
• Outside Temp Gauge
• Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
• Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
• 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
• Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
• 4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
• Remote Keyless Entry w/Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
• Manual Air Conditioning
• Driver Foot Rest
• Power Rear Windows
• Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
• Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
• Cloth Seating Surfaces
• Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
• Full Cloth Headliner
• Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
• Front Map Lights
• Front Cupholder
• Rigid Cargo Cover
• Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
• Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's seat driver's seat pump device height adjuster 4-way adjustable passenger seat adjustable head restraints and passenger side seatback pocket
• Urethane Gear Shift Knob
• Engine Immobilizer
• 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
• Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
• Front-Wheel Drive
• Engine: 1.6L DOHC 16-Valve D-CVVT GDI VIS -inc: transverse-mounted inline 4-cylinder
• 2.94 Axle Ratio
• 36-Amp/Hr 410CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
• Single Stainless Steel Exhaust
• 90 Amp Alternator
• Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
• Front Anti-Roll Bar
• Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
• Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: gate-type overdrive lock-up torque converter and electronic shift lock system
• Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
• 43 L Fuel Tank
• ABS And Driveline Traction Control
• Side Impact Beams
• Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
• Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
• Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
• Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
• Airbag Occupancy Sensor
• Rear Child Safety Locks
• Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
"Disclaimer : Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information. All Inventory & pricing is subject to change. D# 40044. List price does not include dealer fees, taxes, and insurance. Please contact dealer for details.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4