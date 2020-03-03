2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4
2017 Hyundai Accent GLS Bluetooth,Sunroof, Fog light, Alloy wheels, heated seats
• Integrated Roof Antenna
• Radio w/Seek-Scan and Clock
• Wheels: 16"" x 6.0J Aluminum Alloy
• Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
• Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
• Tires: P195/50HR16
• Body-Coloured Door Handles
• Lip Spoiler
• Grille w/Chrome Bar
• Wheels w/Silver Accents
• Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
• Light Tinted Glass
• Front License Plate Bracket
• Variable Intermittent Wipers
• Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
• Front Fog Lamps
• Black Side Windows Trim
• Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
• Body-Coloured Front Bumper
• Clearcoat Paint
• Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
• Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
• Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
• Steel Spare Wheel
• Perimeter/Approach Lights
• Fixed Rear Window w/Regular Wiper and Defroster
• Glove Box
• Sliding Front Centre Armrest
• Rigid Cargo Cover
• Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
• Premium Cloth Seating Surfaces
• Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
• Power Door Locks
• Cloth Door Trim Insert
• 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
• 4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
• Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
• Leather/Piano Black Gear Shift Knob
• Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting
• Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
• Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
• Outside Temp Gauge
• HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
• Front Cupholder
• Driver Foot Rest
• Carpet Floor Trim
• 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
• Front Map Lights
• Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
• Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
• Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors
• Automatic Air Conditioning
• Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
• Full Cloth Headliner
• 1 12V DC Power Outlet
• Engine Immobilizer
• Delayed Accessory Power
• Remote Keyless Entry w/Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
• Trip Computer
• Power Rear Windows
• Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
• Digital/Analog Display
• Cargo Space Lights
• Day-Night Rearview Mirror
• Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's seat driver's seat pump device height adjuster 4-way adjustable passenger seat adjustable head restraints and passenger side seatback pocket
• Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
• Perimeter Alarm
• Driver And Passenger Door Bins
• Air Filtration
• 90 Amp Alternator
• Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
• Engine: 1.6L DOHC 16-Valve D-CVVT GDI VIS -inc: transverse-mounted inline 4-cylinder
• Front-Wheel Drive
• 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
• 43 L Fuel Tank
• Single Stainless Steel Exhaust
• Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: gate-type overdrive lock-up torque converter and electronic shift lock system 2.937 Axle Ratio
• Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
• Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
• Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
• Front Anti-Roll Bar
• 36-Amp/Hr 410CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
• Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
• Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
• Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
• Rear Child Safety Locks
• Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
• ABS And Driveline Traction Control
• Side Impact Beams
• Airbag Occupancy Sensor
• Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
